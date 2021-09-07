Saint Paul Hiking

Registration is required for this activity. A day hike to Mt Paugus, a 52 With a View peak, with views to the lakes, Chocorua and other nearby peaks. We'll take some time to enjoy the views from the summit, and along the way. The hike should take about 7 hours. The pace will be moderate. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out. All leaders and participants must bring a mask on the hike for emergency purposes but are not required to wear it during hiking.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO