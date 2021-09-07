Saint Paul Hiking
Shadow Falls Park Provides a Minnesota Hike Complete with Stunning Ravine, a Gentle Waterfall and Mississippi River Views. Shadow Falls Park effortlessly captivates wanderers with magical tree-covered ravines and a waterfall that delicately unfurls amidst soft, olive moss and verdant forest greens over nature sculpted rock. Whiled wrapped in the natural treasures of the preserve, we easily forgot that we were hiking in the Twin Cities.www.alittletimeandakeyboard.com
