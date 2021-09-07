CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 1

By Fox Wilmington
foxwilmington.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE – Follow five media outlets throughout the season as their writers update their NFL power rankings, presented by Daimler Trucks North America. ANALYSIS: “Sam Darnold Revenge Day is almost upon us. The new Panthers signal-caller gets his chance to send a message to a Jets team that unintentionally sabotaged the start of his career, even if the absence of Adam Gase (where is Adam Gase anyway?) takes some of the helium out of the narrative. Darnold had an up-and-down preseason, and his future as a viable NFL starter will hinge on whether he can cut down on the turnovers that undermined his first three seasons in the pros. Carolina picked up the fifth-year option on Darnold’s rookie contract, but it won’t guarantee him job security beyond this season. It’s put up or shut up time for the former USC star.”

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Panthers and Dolphins Make Trade

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - The Carolina Panthers have traded 2020 second-round draft pick Greg Little to the Miami Dolphins for a seventh-round draft pick in 2022. The Panthers drafted Little with an eye toward him becoming their left tackle, but he’s been a major disappointment in Carolina playing in just 14 games with six starts in part because of concussion problems.
NFL
The Spun

Jets Fans Not Happy With Panthers Change Before Kickoff

The Carolina Panthers have just started their game against the New York Jets as their 2021 season kicks off. But the Panthers made a change just before kickoff that has Jets fans fuming. Minutes before the game, the Panthers announced that two of their players – linebackers Shaq Thompson and...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Referee Making History In Jets vs. Panthers Game

An NFL referee will be making history in Sunday’s game between the Carolina Panthers and the New York Jets. The NFL announced on Sunday that referee Maia Chaka will make history in the Week 1 contest between the Jets and the Panthers. Chaka will become the first Black woman to...
NFL
FanSided

The Jets should trade for Sam Darnold right now

Without debate, the New York Jets must trade for Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold. Leave it up to the New York Jets to make another GOB Bluth-level huge mistake by trading away Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers and then drafting Zach Wilson No. 2 overall out of BYU. Done...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keary Colbert
Carolina Panthers

Sam Darnold, Christian McCaffrey have a day (at a time)

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers talk a lot about valuing people who are the same guys every day. So if you went to the postgame interview room hoping Sam Darnold might be gloating about a win against his old team, or Christian McCaffrey might be over the top talking about his workload after a season lost to injury, well, you haven't been paying attention to who they are.
NFL
FanSided

3 encouraging signs from Sam Darnold’s Week 1 performance

What were some encouraging signs to take from Sam Darnold’s competitive debut for the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 against the New York Jets?. Although Sam Darnold has a pretty calm demeanor, he’d be forgiven for letting the emotion of going up against his former team when the Carolina Panthers hosted the New York Jets in Week 1.
NFL
FanSided

4 final thoughts ahead of Carolina Panthers vs. NY Jets in Week 1

It won’t be long before we see what the Carolina Panthers are truly made of as they get set to take on the New York Jets in Week 1. The Carolina Panthers look to get their 2021 season off to a winning start this afternoon when they take on the New York Jets at Bank of America Stadium. This is the first competitive action since their Week 17 loss to the New Orleans Saints – a game that prompted some pretty substantial changes to key positional groups to hopefully bring more success this time around.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Nfl Football#American Football#Usc Star#Panthers Wire
CharlotteObserver.com

Sam Darnold was shaped by a memory. Panthers about to find out ‘how special he truly is’

Mel Pasquale knows Sam Darnold in a way few — if any — in Charlotte do. “We love Sam!” he wrote in a text, elated to discuss the new Carolina Panthers quarterback. For Pasquale, the call is another opportunity to talk about his favorite NFL player, Darnold, who he watched grow up in California from age 5 to the starting quarterback of the Panthers.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers HC Matt Rhule on QB Sam Darnold: Week 1 a 'good first step'

Week 1 was a week of many firsts, for both the Carolina Panthers and New York Jets, even if one of those firsts was the other team’s last. Former Jets quarterback Sam Darnold made his Panthers debut on Sunday afternoon, beginning his path to redemption following a disappointing three-year stretch to start his young career. And for head coach Matt Rhule, that beginning went quite well.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers highlight: QB Sam Darnold finds WR Robby Anderson for first TD

The Carolina Panthers have quite a few former New York Jets in the lineup today. Two of them are a pair of good buddies in quarterback Sam Darnold and wideout Robby Anderson. Darnold and Anderson, just as they used to in New York, connected a long pass for the first touchdown of the 2021 season. Anderson scooted right upfield from the slot to blow open the top of the Jets defense for a 57-yard score.
NFL
chatsports.com

NY Jets fall to Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers, 19-14 (Highlights)

Zach Wilson vs. Sam Darnold goes to the former guy, as the New York #Jets couldn't overcome a slow start and fall to the Carolina Panthers, 19-14. pic.twitter.com/RhjOjgrRPm. — Jets X-Factor (@jetsxfactor) September 12, 2021. Sam Darnold’s two scores, one through the air and one on the ground, haunted his...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

NY Jets at Carolina Panthers halftime report: A rough Week 1 start

PASSING: Zach Wilson (6-of-16, 84 yards, 1 INT) RUSHING: Tevin Coleman (6 carries, 12 yards) RECEIVING: Corey Davis (1 reception, 35 yards) PASSING: Sam Darnold (17-of-22, 234 yards, 1 TD) RUSHING: Christian McCaffrey (8 carries, 33 yards) RECEIVING: Christian McCaffrey (8 receptions, 91 yards)
NFL
Jets X-Factor

6 worst NY Jets players in loss to Carolina Panthers

Recently-added New York Jets safety Sheldrick Redwine played 21 snaps in relief of starting safety Lamarcus Joyner, who left the game after only nine snaps. Redwine was caught flat-footed against Robby Anderson and gave up a 57-yard touchdown. Earlier, he was the primary culprit on a busted coverage that gave D.J. Moore a wide-open 26-yard catch.
NFL
FanSided

Christian McCaffrey already back to his best after 308-day absence

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey looked back to his best despite a 308-day absence against the New York Jets in Week 1. There was a tremendous sense of anticipation to see Christian McCaffrey out on the field against the New York Jets in Week 1. The star running back appeared just three times in 2020 due to various injury problems, which obviously played a significant role in the Carolina Panthers finishing 5-11 for the second straight year and failing to get things done in crucial moments.
NFL
WFAE

Panthers’ Darnold Shines In Charlotte Home Opener

The Panthers won their season debut at home Sunday 19-16. One thing everyone was eager to see at Bank of America Stadium was how new Carolina quarterback Sam Darnold fared against his old team, the New York Jets. “Darnold was fine,” The Charlotte Observer’s Langston Wertz Jr. told WFAE “All...
NFL
Reuters

Sam Darnold haunts former team as Panthers top Jets

Sam Darnold had a solid debut with the Carolina Panthers and his new team’s defense ruined New York Jets rookie Zach Wilson’s first NFL game in a 19-14 victory Sunday afternoon at Charlotte, N.C. Darnold had a passing touchdown and rushing touchdown against his former team, with 279 yards passing...
NFL
uscannenbergmedia.com

Trojans in the NFL: Week 1

The 2021 NFL season kicked off this past weekend and it did not disappoint. With over 30 former USC Trojans in the league, let’s take a look at some key players, how they fared during the first week of action and what can be expected of them in the weeks that follow.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy