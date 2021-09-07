CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Tax hike needed ‘to put the NHS back on its feet’

By Video
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=473s22_0bovPhSl00
A woman cycles past a rainbow graffiti in support of the NHS in Soho (PA) (PA Archive)

The health and social care levy is “fundamental to putting the NHS back on its feet”, the Prime Minister has said.

Boris Johnson has said without the tax hike, the health service will not be able to deal with the record backlog of care – which currently stands at 5.5 million people.

Mr Johnson said that the backlog would “get worse before it gets better”, but said that the new funds raised would enable the health system to ramp up services and deal with the waiting list.

Plans for a new UK-wide 1.25% health and social care levy will also enable “radical innovation” in the health service, Mr Johnson said.

The tax will raise almost £36 billion over the next three years, with the majority of funds to go to the health service. But NHS leaders have warned that the money “falls short of what is needed”.

NHS Providers and NHS Confederation, which represent NHS organisations, said that the additional funds “do not go far enough” and mean that the “threat of long delays will remain”.

Mr Johnson told a Downing Street press conference that the NHS is “our national priority”.

He added: “Unless we do this, we can’t deal with the backlog in the way that the British public need.

“This is fundamental to putting our NHS back on its feet post-Covid.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10V5E6_0bovPhSl00
Health Secretary Sajid Javid (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

Health Secretary Sajid Javid added: “We’re going to ensure that the vital work of routine operations – things like hip replacements, cataract surgery – never stops.

“And we’re also investing in the next generation of scanners and screening equipment so we can find deadly diseases like cancer much more quickly.”

It is estimated that seven million fewer people have come forward to seek care during the pandemic.

The Prime Minister told the Commons earlier on Tuesday: “Today we are beginning the biggest catch-up programme in NHS history, capping the Covid backlogs by increasing hospital capacity to 110% and enabling nine million more appointments, scans and operations.

“As a result, while waiting lists will get worse before they get better, the NHS will aim to be treating around 30% more elective patients by 2024-2025 than before Covid.”

He added: “It will enable radical innovation to improve the speed and quality of care including: better screening equipment to diagnose serious diseases such as cancer more quickly; designated surgical facilities so non-urgent patients are no longer competing with A&E; faster GP access to specialists so you don’t have to wait months to see someone in hospital to find out whether something is wrong; and new digital technology so doctors can monitor patients remotely in their homes.”

The document setting out the plans states that without action it could take 10 years to clear the backlog of care.

But in a joint statement, Matthew Taylor, chief executive of NHS Confederation and Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, said: “No-one should be in any doubt that this extra funding is welcome, but the Government promised to give the NHS whatever it needed to deal with the pandemic, and, while it makes a start on tackling backlogs, this announcement unfortunately hasn’t gone nearly far enough.

“Health and care leaders are now faced with an impossible set of choices about where and how to prioritise care for patients.

“The Health and Social Care Secretary Savid Javid has already warned that the 5.5 million waiting list could spiral to 13 million, and this funding shortfall means the threat of long delays will remain.

“NHS leaders have unfortunately become accustomed to having less money than the service needs. But the size of the funding gap remains daunting and will significantly impact the kind of care that the NHS can provide to the public in the months and years ahead.”

Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of the NHS in England, said: “It’s absolutely right that NHS staff, who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to care for hundreds of thousands of Covid patients in hospital, get strong backing to recover routine services and begin to tackle the Covid backlog.

“The pandemic is still with us and we will have to live with the impact of Covid for some time, so the additional funding confirmed this week will help meet those additional costs, and give the NHS clarity for the coming years while delivering millions more of the vital checks, tests and operations that patients need.”

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mirror

Boris Johnson's plan for tax hike to fund social care backed by MPs

Boris Johnson's plans to hike National Insurance to fix Covid backlogs and reform social care have been backed by MPs - despite threats of a Tory revolt. The Prime Minister triggered a furious backlash with his decision to rip up a Tory manifesto promise by raising NI contributions by 1.25% from April 2022.
WORLD
The Independent

UK lawmakers back tax hike to pay for health, long-term care

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson won Parliament s support on Wednesday for a big tax hike to pay for short-term health requirements arising from the coronavirus pandemic, as well as for long-term care needed by Britain’s growing older population.Lawmakers voted by 319 to 248 in favor of the 1.25 percentage point increase in national insurance payments made by working-age people.The vote outcome points to only a modest rebellion among Johnson’s Conservatives — the majority of 71 was only shy of their 80-seat majority in parliament.Still, several Conservative lawmakers voiced concerns during Wednesday's debate that the move will dent the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Shortfall of 50,000 doctors may overwhelm NHS in winter, BMA warns

The NHS may be unable to cope this winter because of a “frightening” shortfall of more than 50,000 doctors, the head of the British Medical Association has warned. The number of medics in England has fallen further behind comparable European countries over the summer, ahead of what is predicted to be one of the worst winters in the 73-year history of the health service, Dr Chaand Nagpaul said.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Boris Johnson
gponline.com

Government to unveil COVID-19 booster campaign as part of NHS winter plan

Prime minister Boris Johnson will set out the plans this afternoon in a statement to the House of Commons and at a Downing Street press conference. Health and social care secretary Sajid Javid will also make a statement. Reports suggest the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) will back...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmatimes.com

England to offer COVID-19 jabs to 12- to 15-year-olds

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi has announced that children aged 12- to 15-years-old in England will be offered a first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The rollout comes following advice from the four UK chief medical officers as well as the recommendation of the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).
PUBLIC HEALTH
wincountry.com

UK parliament backs Johnson’s tax hike plan

LONDON (Reuters) – British lawmakers backed Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to raise taxes in a parliamentary vote on Wednesday, clearing the way to direct more funds into the country’s creaking health and social care system. Johnson had angered some members of his governing party by breaking election promises not...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

UK tax hike on the cards, Boris Johnson is adamant

A UK tax rise in the form of a hike in national insurance is what Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seeking, despite a push back from the cabinet. The cabinet is split over how to pay for the government’s long-awaited social care reforms, according to reports. Sajid Javid has pushed...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Social Care#Health Service#Nhs England#Health System#Uk#Nhs Providers#Nhs Confederation#British#Post Covid#Commons#A E#Saffron Cordery
investing.com

Sterling bounces back, brushing off UK tax hike worries

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling rebounded on Thursday, snapping three straight days of losses and was on course to regain the ground lost since the announcement of a UK tax hike to fund health spending and social care. The pound had touched a two-week low against the dollar on Wednesday and...
MARKETS
BBC

Social care tax rise: NI MPs vote against tax hike

Northern Ireland MPs have voted against Number 10's plans to introduce a new health and social care tax across the UK. But the government won Wednesday's vote in the Commons by 319 to 248. The tax will begin as a 1.25 percentage point rise in National Insurance (NI) from April...
U.K.
The Independent

Cabinet minister Coffey ‘not aware’ of HMRC warning over health and care tax

The Work and Pensions Secretary has admitted not being aware of a Government report warning that the rise in National Insurance could increase the likelihood of family breakdown.Therese Coffey said she “absolutely” backs the rise of 1.25 percentage points to tackle the NHS backlog and reform social care before acknowledging she had not seen the warning from HM Revenue and Customs.Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the Government of “hammering” working people and suggested that other forms of taxation could be used to raise funds for social care reform.Official analysis prepared for the Government and released after MPs had approved...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
Shropshire Star

Tory tax plans ‘an attack on working people’ – Labour

The party said a combination of policies would hit the lowest paid the hardest. Hospitality and retail workers will be more than £1,000 worse off a year under Tory proposals, Labour has alleged. The party said its own analysis had found the national insurance hike announced by the Conservatives to...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

MPs back £12bn-a-year tax hike for NHS and social care amid warning of doctor and nurse shortages

The £12bn-a-year tax hike to rescue the NHS and social care has been backed by MPs, but ministers were warned they would have to “relax all immigration requirements” to make the plan a reality.In a highly unusual move, the health and social care levy is expected to clear all its Commons stages in a single day, even though the national insurance rise will not kick in until next April.Just six Conservative MPs opposed the legislation at its second reading, only one more than in the first vote on the motion last week – despite several voicing strong opposition.One Tory MP,...
WORLD
The Guardian

The Observer view on the weaknesses of Boris Johnson’s social care levy

Boris Johnson’s plan to “fix the crisis in social care” has arrived after 18 months of procrastination and decades of heartbreaking complaints from dementia sufferers and disabled people denied the care they need. A health and social care white paper is imminent, possibly before Christmas, that will explain how the crumbling patchwork of social care providers, most privately owned, will be knitted into the health system to provide a better service “once and for all”.
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Government ends Covid vaccine deal after ‘breach of obligations’, Valneva says

More information is being sought from the UK Government after a drugs firm said its contract to supply coronavirus vaccines had been terminated.The French pharmaceutical company Valneva said the Government had alleged it was “in breach of its obligations” under the deal to supply the vaccine, which it is currently developing at its facility in Livingston, West Lothian.Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the move would be a “blow” for the site – visited by Prime Minister Boris Johnson back in February.Mr Yousaf stated: “When it comes to their supposed alleged failure to meet their contract obligations, we obviously are...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

37K+
Followers
90K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy