I love weird lists like these, and this one is no exception. Titled "The Biggest Star From Every State", it highlighted all 50 states and the biggest star from each. That said, I have no idea what the criteria are in order to find "The Biggest Star From Every State" so I'm guessing the folks who put it together, Wonderwall, were probably doing the same thing, and just taking a guess.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO