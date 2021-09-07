CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Boston Modern Orchestra Project Releases Debut Recording of Arnold Rosner's The Chronicle of Nine Opera

Arnold Rosner: The Chronicle of Nine: The Tragedy of Queen Jane (#1801) Composer: Arnold Rosner (1945-2013) Works: The Chronicle of Nine: The Tragedy of Queen Jane (1984) Performers: Boston Modern Orchestra Project (BMOP) and Odyssey Opera led by Gil Rose (conductor), soprano Megan Pachecano (Lady Jane Grey), baritone James Demler (Earl of Arundel), bass David Salsbery Fry (Earl of Pembroke), baritone Aaron Engebreth (John Dudley), mezzo-soprano Krista River (Lady Dudley), tenor Eric Carey (Guildford Dudley), tenor William Hite (Henry Grey), contralto Rebecca Krouner (Frances Grey), contralto Stephanie Kacoyanis (Lady Mary), and tenor Gene Stenger (A Minstrel)

