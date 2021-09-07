CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pianists Jonathan Biss and Marc-André Hamelin to Join New England Conservatory Faculty for the 2021-22 Academic Year

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Immediate Release, September 7, 2021—New England Conservatory (NEC) is pleased to announce that pianists Jonathan Biss and Marc-André Hamelin are joining the piano faculty for one-year appointments at the start of the 2021 academic year. Both are renowned for their world-class musicianship, and bring a deep knowledge of piano technique and repertoire to the students at NEC through masterclasses, lessons, and workshops.

