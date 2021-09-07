Alan Wake Remastered Gives New Hope to Long Overdue Sequel

Developer Remedy Entertainment has confirmed that they’re finally remastering their largely underrated horror masterpiece, Alan Wake. We don’t know much about the simply titled Alan Wake Remastered at this time, but it is currently scheduled to be released in fall 2021 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC via the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Believe it or not, this will actually be the first time that Alan Wake will be officially available for PlayStation platforms since the original game’s 2010 release date.