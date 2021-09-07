CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Part of Utah under Excessive Heat Warning

By Jack Helean
 7 days ago
Parts of southwestern Utah, including St. George, Hurricane and Zion National Park, are under an Excessive Heat Warning through Wednesday night.

After record-setting rainfall and flooding, residents of southern Utah now must contend with extreme temperatures.

Temperatures in the area will climb up to 10 degrees above normal for early September, according to the Salt Lake City office of the National Weather Service.

As the high pressure continues to build over Utah the temperature will keep climbing, possibly hitting record territory for this time of year, with highs forecast near 108 degrees.

The warning extends through 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials warn residents and visitors to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities to cooler parts of the day.

