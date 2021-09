Yakima Police are investigating the cities latest gang related shootings on Tuesday that injured two people. Authorities say two local gang members fired shots at a home in the 900 block of East Chestnut Avenue at about 11:55AM Tuesday. No one was injured in that shooting. Police say two men then ran from the home jumped in a vehicle and chased the two gang members to the area of East Lincoln Avenue and Sixth Street where numerous shots were fired. Police say they found 25 shell casings at the scene.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO