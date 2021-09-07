CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tech Repair Leader uBreakiFix® Opens Newest Location in Puyallup

By uBreakiFix
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUBreakiFix Rescues Tech with Fast Fixes on Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and More. September 07, 2021 // Franchising.com // PUYALLUP, Wash. - Leading tech repair provider uBreakiFix® by Asurion has opened its newest location in Puyallup at 716 Shaw Road, Suite B, in the Pioneer Crossing shopping center. The store offers professional repair services for anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to game consoles, smart speakers, and drones - and everything in between.

