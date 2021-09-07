CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MEN & WOMEN! Learn your fitness level and more. We need 'LOW or NO-ACTIVE' volunteers for our study.

MEN & WOMEN! Learn your fitness level and more. We need ‘LOW or NO-ACTIVE’ volunteers for our study. We are recruiting healthy, low/in-active volunteers for a study of exercise capacity at Ithaca College. Participants will serve as controls for a grant funded study of Myalgic Encephalomyelitis / Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS). You will get a report of your exercise test results which will include information about your aerobic fitness level, other health measures, and baseline data for starting an exercise program if you are interested in doing so.

