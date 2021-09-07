National Pan-Hellenic Council Week 2021
The National Pan-Hellenic Council is hosting several events during their annual NPHC week. This year NPHC will start their week on the Union Mall at noon Tuesday, Sept. 7, with an event entitled "Back to the Yard." Each organization will display a national program or target that they wish to focus on to provide educational information to students during this event. Each evening, the National Pan-Hellenic Council plans to host various education programs for all students to attend.news.uark.edu
Comments / 0