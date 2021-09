It's fall and that means Pumpkin Spice everything. Now you can add Pumpkin Spice Turkey to that list. To be more specific it is Pumpkin Spice Glazed Turkey Breast. And you can find it at select HoneyBaked Ham stores. And it so happens that that HoneyBaked Ham store here in Sioux Falls at 57th & Louise has some for ya, but only until October 31st.