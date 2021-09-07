Updates Regarding Next-Steps: Proposed Revisions to the Integrative Core Curriculum (ICC)
In an Intercom update to the campus last week, the Committee for College-wide Requirements (CCR) reported the outcomes of last spring’s Faculty Advisory Vote on the proposal to amend the Integrative Core Curriculum (ICC). They also acknowledged CCR’s own recommendation to forward the curriculum proposal to the Academic Policy Committee (APC) for the next stage of faculty curricular review.www.ithaca.edu
Comments / 0