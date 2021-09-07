AAA says to expect higher prices at the gas pump soon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida gas prices drifted lower last week, declining 2 cents per gallon. The state average is now slightly below $3.00, for the first time this month.
“Gas prices are inching lower as most of the refineries that went offline because of Hurricane Ida are now in restart mode,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Drivers may see another week of similar declines this week after a relatively uneventful week in the futures market.”
At nearly $3 a gallon, Florida’s state average price for gasoline is 3 cents less than this year’s high – set on August 5th. It’s 81 cents more than the average price on January 1, 2021; and 83 cents more than this time last year. On this day in 2019, Florida gas prices averaged $2.41 per gallon.
Regional Prices
Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.15), Panama City ($3.09), Fort Lauderdale ($3.04)
Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($2.88), Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater ($2.95), The Villages ($2.95)
