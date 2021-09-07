CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

AAA says to expect higher prices at the gas pump soon

By Spectrum News Staff
spectrumlocalnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t be surprised when you head to the gas pump this week to possibly find the most expensive prices you have paid in years. AAA is reporting the average cost at the pump is up $0.07 this week in Buffalo, up to $3.23. And for the state of New York,...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
beavercountyradio.com

AAA: Western PA Gas Prices Lower; Gasoline Supplies Decrease Nationwide

AAA: Western PA Gas Prices Lower; Gasoline Supplies Decrease Nationwide. Gas prices in Western Pennsylvania are two cents cheaper this week at $3.343 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average $3.343. Average price during the week of September 7, 2021...
TRAFFIC
goldrushcam.com

AAA Reports As Fall Approaches, National Gas Price Average Edges Lower – California at $4.39, No Increase Week-Over-Week

September 14, 2021 - WASHINGTON, D.C. - With the height of summer in the rearview mirror, motorists are seeing some relief at the pump, as the national gas price average dropped by a penny on the week to $3.17. However, the recovery from Hurricane Ida remains slow, with the latest U.S. data showing just under half of the U.S. offshore oil production in the Gulf still idle after companies shuttered production ahead of the storm.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wnypapers.com

AAA: Little change at the pump

National prices stabilize following Hurricane Ida and Labor Day weekend travel. Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.18, down 1 cent from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.20. The New York average is $3.28 – no change from last week. A year ago, the state average was $2.28.
TRAFFIC
CBS Miami

AAA: Florida Gas Prices Decline Slightly

MIAMI  (CBSMiami) — Florida gas prices drifted lower last week, declining 2 cents per gallon. The state average is now slightly below $3.00, for the first time this month. “Gas prices are inching lower as most of the refineries that went offline because of Hurricane Ida are now in restart mode,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Drivers may see another week of similar declines this week after a relatively uneventful week in the futures market.” At nearly $3 a gallon, Florida’s state average price for gasoline is 3 cents less than this year’s high – set on August 5th. It’s 81 cents more than the average price on January 1, 2021; and 83 cents more than this time last year. On this day in 2019, Florida gas prices averaged $2.41 per gallon. Regional Prices Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.15), Panama City ($3.09), Fort Lauderdale ($3.04) Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($2.88), Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater ($2.95), The Villages ($2.95)
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Traffic
Buffalo, NY
Business
City
Buffalo, NY
chautauquatoday.com

AAA Reports Little Change in Gas Prices This Week

Gas prices remain largely unchanged this week at both the state and national levels. AAA reports that the average price at the pump in New York State is $3.28 per gallon, an increase of one cent from last week. Meanwhile, the national average remains unchanged at $3.18 per gallon. According to AAA, some states have seen prices fluctuate with demand increasing and supplies tightening, which has helped stabilize the national average. However, as oil prices remain high, the national average is expected to stay above $3 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
Augusta Free Press

AAA: Gas prices edge slightly lower

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. With the busy summer driving season behind us, drivers are beginning to see some relief at the pump, as the national gas price average dropped by a penny on the week to $3.17. However, recovery from Hurricane Ida, more storms in the...
TRAFFIC
wccbcharlotte.com

AAA: Carolina Gas Prices Edge Lower; Small Decline From Last Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — With fall approaching and the height of summer in our rearview, motorists in the Carolinas are starting to see slight relief at the pump as gas price averages dropped lower by a penny on the week. “Even though supply has tightened after slow recovery from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thepampanews.com

AAA Texas: Statewide Pump Price Average Increases One Penny Week-to-week as Summer Driving Season Comes to a Close

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.82 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent more than from this day last week and is 93 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.13 per gallon while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.70 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.18, which is the same when compared to this day last week and 97 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Average Cost#Gas Prices#The State Of New York#Hurricane Ida#Some Good News#Aaa
kurv.com

AAA Texas: Statewide Average Gas Price Unchanged From Last Week

The Triple-A Texas Weekend Gas Watch says the statewide average gas price in Texas is two-82 a gallon for regular unleaded. That price is unchanged from a week ago, and is 93-cents more than a year ago. The national average is three-18. As demand increases and supplies tighten, prices have...
TEXAS STATE
The Post and Courier

AAA: Gas Prices in the Carolinas Climb Following Hurricane Ida

Following Labor Day weekend and the remnants of Hurricane Ida, gas prices in the Carolinas have climbed after the storm took about 13% of U.S. refinery capacity offline. “Usually demand starts to decline during the fall which leads to less expensive gas prices, but motorists can expect to see some fluctuation at the pump this month,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “Although no re-start dates have been confirmed, refineries are expected to be back online this month.”
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
beef2live.com

EIA expects higher natural gas prices as production reductions remain following Hurricane Ida

EIA expects higher natural gas prices as production reductions remain following Hurricane Ida. The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects that natural gas prices will remain higher in the coming months following Hurricane Ida. In its September Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), EIA forecast fourth-quarter Henry Hub spot prices to average $4.00 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), a 16% increase from its August forecast.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Entrepreneur

Natural Gas Prices Are on a Tear But May Go Even Higher

Natural gas prices traded above $4.70 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) in trading on Friday to finish the week at $4.71 per million British thermal units (MMBtu). That was the highest settlement since November 2018 and came despite cooler temperatures and power outages brought in by Hurricane Ida. The...
TRAFFIC
goldrushcam.com

AAA Reports National Gas Price Average Sees Minimal Impact from Hurricane Ida, but Motorists Can Expect Some Fluctuation this Month – California at $4.39, No Increase Week-Over-Week

September 8, 2021 - WASHINGTON, D.C. - Following Labor Day weekend and the remnants of Hurricane Ida, the national gas price average has stabilized at $3.18, which is just 3 cents more expensive on the week. The storm took about 13% of U.S. refinery capacity offline and while there are no firm re-start dates, refineries are expected to be back online this month.
CALIFORNIA STATE
naturalgasworld.com

US agency sees higher natural gas prices after Ida

Gulf offshore production is expected to recover by Q4. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said September 8 it was expecting higher natural gas prices over the coming months as the industry struggles to recover from the impacts of Hurricane Ida. In its September Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), the EIA...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
977rocks.com

AAA: Ida’s Impact On Gas Prices Not Known

With many areas still feeling the impact of Hurricane Ida, there could soon be an impact on what you’re paying at the pump. Jim Garrity of AAA says the price of gas typically doesn’t immediately change after a major event, but rather takes about a week. “That’s kind of the way it works in gasoline. If something happens in the world oil, refining, or transportation, it’ll impact people at the pump about a week later,” Garrity said.
BUTLER, PA
Henry County Daily Herald

AAA: State sees modest increase in gas prices

ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices increased at the pump compared to a week ago. Motorists are now paying an average price of $2.98 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is 2 cents more than a week ago, 1 cent more than last month and 95 cents more than this time last year.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy