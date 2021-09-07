AAA says to expect higher prices at the gas pump soon

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.82 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent more than from this day last week and is 93 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.13 per gallon while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.70 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.18, which is the same when compared to this day last week and 97 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO