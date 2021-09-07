Second man takes plea deal in 2019 San Angelo Red Roof Inn murder
SAN ANGELO — A second man pleaded guilty Tuesday for his role in a 2019 murder at San Angelo's Red Roof Inn. At 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, Daniel Nakeia Diaz, 26, from Ballinger, attended a plea hearing with the 391st District Court over Zoom. Diaz was one of three people, two of whom were from Abilene, indicted in connection to the July 2019 murder of Gilbert Mascorro, 32. He also had a motion to revoke on a 2018 crash that killed a man and injured three people in downtown San Angelo.www.runnelscountyregister.com
