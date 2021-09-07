CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Angelo, TX

Second man takes plea deal in 2019 San Angelo Red Roof Inn murder

runnelscountyregister.com
 7 days ago

SAN ANGELO — A second man pleaded guilty Tuesday for his role in a 2019 murder at San Angelo's Red Roof Inn. At 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, Daniel Nakeia Diaz, 26, from Ballinger, attended a plea hearing with the 391st District Court over Zoom. Diaz was one of three people, two of whom were from Abilene, indicted in connection to the July 2019 murder of Gilbert Mascorro, 32. He also had a motion to revoke on a 2018 crash that killed a man and injured three people in downtown San Angelo.

www.runnelscountyregister.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Woodward/Costa book: Worried Trump could 'go rogue,' Milley took secret action to protect nuclear weapons

Washington (CNN) — Two days after the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, President Donald Trump's top military adviser, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, single-handedly took secret action to limit Trump from potentially ordering a dangerous military strike or launching nuclear weapons, according to "Peril," a new book by legendary journalist Bob Woodward and veteran Washington Post reporter Robert Costa.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Fannin, TX
City
Ballinger, TX
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Abilene, TX
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Democrats try delicate tax maneuver for $3.5 trillion bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — To pay for the massive social plans that President Joe Biden envisions, House Democrats began serious work Tuesday on a maneuver worthy of the most agile circus acrobats. They’re looking to squeeze revenue from the elite 2% of Americans who earn more than $400,000 a year while leaving untouched everyone else — who Biden has pledged won’t see any tax increases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Red Roof Inn#After Man#Deferred Adjudication#District Court#Abe Concho#Crime And Courts

Comments / 0

Community Policy