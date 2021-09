We have enjoyed having students back in the building this past month. It is great seeing students network with the staff and their friends. The adage distance makes the heart grow fonder seems to hold. That said, most students have adjusted well to returning to in-person learning and the structure of school. However, some students are still adjusting to the change – which is expected. Thankfully, counseling and support resources are available to help students needing support as they re-acclimate and re-assimilate to school.

NELSON, VA ・ 7 DAYS AGO