CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Get cash in the best iPhone, iPad, and MacBook trade in deals for September 2021

By Stephen Hall
9to5Mac
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re finally headed into the fall Apple product releases, so perhaps you’re thinking about upgrading your suite of personal devices — or maybe you want to help a loved one do so. Whatever it is you’re planning to buy — a new iPhone, iPad, or other Apple device — it’s not an uncommon problem to not know what to do with the old devices you have laying around. Why not get some cash for them? The best trade deals for September 2021 below…

9to5mac.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

iPhone 13 release date, price, features and leaks

Although we're still about a month away from the release of the iPhone 13 series, there have been more than enough leaks to reveal what we can expect from Apple's 2021 smartphone line-up. Below is everything we know about the iPhone 13 so far, updated daily. Jump to section:. Latest...
CELL PHONES
windowscentral.com

Samsung's 75-inch 4K QLED Smart TV has dropped by $500 for one day

The Samsung Q80A 75-inch QLED 4K Smart TV has dropped to $2,199.99 today. You find this deal at both Best Buy, Amazon, and a couple other places. It started out as a Best Buy deal of the day, but Amazon has since matched the price. It won't be available at either retailer by this time tomorrow, so grab it while you can. The TV normally sells for around $2,700, and it has never gone below $2,600 before. Today's deal is a great price, and the TV has a ton of great features that'll help it become the centerpiece of your living room.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

iPhone 13 will get new features that no one wants

With the same regularity as pumpkin spiced lattes making an appearance, it's that time of year when we expect Apple to do its yearly refresh of the iPhone. And it's that time when Apple tries to convince millions to part with hundreds of dollars for a phone that's a little different from the one that they already have.
CELL PHONES
howtogeek.com

How Often Should You Get a New iPhone?

Is there a right time to buy a new iPhone? Apple devices enjoy some of the longest software support of any manufacturer, but how do you balance this with speed and user experience improvements on new models? Let’s find out. Does Your Device Still Get Updates?. Software updates are important...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macbook Air#Iphone 11#Macbook#Apple Store#At T#Sprint#Pro Max
techgig.com

Apple's foldable iPhone will look like this

Samsung may have flooded the market with its foldables, but that has not stopped. . Apple has been reportedly working on a foldable display smartphone for quite some time now. While Apple hasn't commented on the matter till date, several patents won by Apple have hinted towards the Apple's foldable display smartphone dubbed as the '
CELL PHONES
CNET

iPhone 13 price: How much will Apple's new iPhone cost? We'll find out next week

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Apple's new iPhone, expected to be called the iPhone 13, will debut on Sept. 14 at the tech giant's next 2021 event, but how much will it cost? When looking at what phone to buy, price will likely have a big impact on your decision. Although it isn't the most exciting detail about the upcoming iPhone, it can help you choose if it's the right smartphone for you, or whether you should opt for last year's iPhone 12, the iPhone 11 or the rumored iPhone SE 3.
CELL PHONES
People

Walmart Quietly Cut Prices on These Popular Laptops and Tablets — Up to 43% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. In some areas, the school year has already started, but if you're still in need of a new laptop or tablet, Walmart has you covered with a plethora of online deals that are worth looking into. To help you get started, we sifted through the site to curate a list of the best options that cost as little as $69. You'll find everything from an Apple iPad Air to a Samsung Chromebook, and they're all up to 43 percent off. But hurry, these deals won't last long.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

How to turn off ads on a Samsung phone

Knowing how to turn off ads on a Samsung phone is one sure-fire way to get rid of the advert pop-ups that can make using Samsung's stellar phones a pain. Unfortunately, there’s isn’t a guaranteed and straightforward way to stop the ads from appearing altogether. However, there are a few methods that will help manage the situation and reduce the number of pop-ups.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
iPad
TechRadar

Best 85-inch TVs: extra-large screens worth buying

The best 85-inch TVs give a new meaning to the word ‘large’. But if you can fit one in your home, which are the best options?. As astonishingly big as they may sound, 85-inch TVs are now a prevalent part of today’s TV market. Almost always acting as the very upper limit of a TV’s sizing options, they make a case for ultra-large images with an impact simply not possibly on smaller models.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Samsung phones to buy in 2021

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 represent the top end of Samsung's phone line with its latest take on folding phones, while the more traditionally shaped Galaxy S21 Ultra showcases its specs and amazing cameras. But Samsung has always had a wide variety of handsets available, and more affordable phones such as the S20 FE offering great performance at a lower price than those more expensive phones.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This Wi-Fi Smart Plug is so cheap today it could be a mistake

When most people think of smart homes, they think of things like video doorbell deals that require some effort to set up. However, you don’t need to install a complex, interconnected home system to turn some of your electric gadgets into smart devices. Sometimes, all you need are a few handy plugs, a Wi-Fi connection, and a mobile phone, and you can turn everything from your desk lamp to your electric keyboard into a smart device. That’s why we’re excited to share this amazing deal on the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini that’s available right now at Best Buy. You can get one of these handy smart plugs for only $10, shaving off $8 from the original price of $18.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs place it firmly on top of the iPhone pile in the history of iPhones, and the iPhone 13 Pro sits right below it, warranting a comparison between the Apple's two 2021 juggernauts. Not only do they get the good stuff, i.e. the 120Hz...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV for Labor Day

The Labor Day sales are in full swing and that means Best Buy has some amazing offers. Right now, you can buy a massive Hisense 70-inch Class A6G Series 4K TV for just $550, saving you a huge $300 on the usual price. If you’re looking for one of the biggest TVs out there for a great price, this is the offer for you but you’ll need to be quick. This is a Labor Day offer after all, so there’s no guarantee that it’ll last longer than today only. Grab it now while stocks last.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 12: All the big rumored differences between Apple's phones

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Apple's new iPhone, expected to be called the iPhone 13, could be on its way for a Sept. 14 reveal at Apple's next big event. The hyped-up phone is expected to have a few new features, an updated design and some camera upgrades, but how will it compare to last year's model? Depending on your personal smartphone wishlist and budget, the iPhone 12 or even the iPhone 11, iPhone SE or the rumored iPhone SE 3 could be best for you. But, if you're pumped to get your hands on the newest from Apple, the iPhone 13 could be the way to go.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Get the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G at a discounted price from Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Samsung Galaxy S21 series sales were quite disappointing for the South Korean company to the point that its mobile business is now under review. Perhaps the handset manufacturer will identify the main reasons behind the weak sales of Galaxy S21 series, although its new flagships are off to a great start.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This Samsung Chromebook is only $129 at Walmart today

For parents who are taking a look at laptop deals for their children in preparation for the new school year, make sure that you’re checking out back-to-school laptop deals instead of gaming laptop deals for affordable options. However, if most of these offers are still above your budget, you might want to consider Chromebook deals, which include Walmart’s $170 discount for the Samsung CB4 that lowers its price to just $129 from its original price of $299.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

iPhone 13 price: Apple's new smartphone could be cheaper than the iPhone 12

When considering which smartphone to buy, price may have a big impact on your decision. Although it isn't the most exciting detail about upcoming iPhone 13, it could help you choose if it's the right smartphone for you, or if you should opt for last year's iPhone 12, the iPhone 11 or the rumored iPhone SE 3. We don't expect to see Apple's iPhone 13 until the tech giant's rumored event in September, but speculation about the new smartphone's possible price is buzzing.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best Apple MacBook deals: Save up to $150 on M1 MacBook Air or MacBook Pro

Apple introduced the first MacBooks that use its own Apple silicon M1 design last fall, and new models are rumored to be on the horizon. New 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros could appear later this year, along with a revamped MacBook Air. The new machines could introduce an M2 processor, and the next MacBook Pro models are rumored to announce the return of the MagSafe charger, the HDMI port and the SD card slot -- while jettisoning the Touch Bar in favor of physical keys.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy