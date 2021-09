The pandemic has made it easier to sit on the couch and order in without any guilt. But sometimes you want an elevated dining experience not found on Seamless or Uber Eats without having to go out to eat. CookUnity, founded in Brooklyn in 2018, brings gourmet meals from top and rising chefs in the culinary world to your home. Structured as a weekly subscription delivery service, the company offers over 300 meal options that start at a very reasonable $10.49 per meal. With the restaurant industry severely disrupted with lockdowns and fighting for survival, the service has been able to provide chefs much-needed income, expand their followings, and avoid onerous and debilitating fees of the traditional food delivery apps. In fact, top chefs on the platform are earning in excess of $1M per year on the platform.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO