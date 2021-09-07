CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency

By Jake Bekemeyer
The Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency in Detroit is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded in 1991 that seeks to eliminate poverty by empowering communities to realize their full potential. The group provides more than 60 programs for approximately 35,000 low- and moderate-income residents throughout Wayne County. Programs areas include quality housing, family stability, and economic opportunities. Since it started, the agency’s annual budget has grown to $40 million from $1 million, while keeping admirative costs to 8 percent, meaning $0.92 of every dollar donated goes directly to programs and services.

