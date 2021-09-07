Guns N’ Roses & Dave Grohl still rock “Paradise City” at BottleRock after power cuts out due to curfew
Take me down to BottleRock Napa Valley, where the rock stops promptly at 10 p.m. Guns N' Roses learned that the hard way during their headlining performance at the California festival over the Labor Day Weekend. Halfway through their rendition of "Paradise City," which featured a surprise appearance by Dave Grohl on guitar and backing vocals, the power on stage was cut because the set had passed BottleRock's strict 10 p.m. curfew.www.1033theeagle.com
