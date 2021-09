The majority of data loss incidents have one thing in common: they revolve around third-party data breaches. SecureLink and Ponemon Institute recently released a new report titled “A Crisis in Third-party Remote Access Security”, which revealed the alarming disconnect between an organization’s perceived third-party access threat and the security measures it employs. The report revealed that 44% of organizations have experienced a breach within the last 12 months, with 74% saying it was the result of giving too much privileged access to third parties. This is compounded by the State of Third-Party Risk Management 2020 report from RiskRecon, a Mastercard Company, which found that 31% of respondents have vendors they consider to be a material risk in the event of a data breach.

