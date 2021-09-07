CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Broncos' Bradley Chubb: Returned to practice Monday

 7 days ago

Chubb (ankle) returned to practice Monday and appears on track to play in Sunday's season opener against the Giants, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. Chubb tweaked his ankle during training camp, but it wasn't suspected to be serious as it wasn't the same ankle that he had offseason surgery on. He was sidelined all of last week but returned to practice Monday. When asked if Chubb would be available for the season opener, coach Vic Fangio said "I think so". The 25-year-old has recorded 20.5 sacks across 34 contests in his first three seasons in the NFL.

