Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Obliterates Pandemic Box-Office Records; Is Premier Access Finished?
Looks like Disney’s “experiment” with Shang-Chi paid off in spades — but could it mean the end for Premier Access?. Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings grossed $75.5 million during its opening 3-day weekend and is projected to hit over $90 million when taking Labor Day into account, by far the highest in the pandemic era and the highest total ever for a Labor Day weekend release. If Shang-Chi could generate that much revenue, even as Delta variant cases start to spike, could we have seen the last day-and-date Disney+ Premier Access film in Jungle Cruise?thestreamable.com
