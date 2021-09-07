CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Obliterates Pandemic Box-Office Records; Is Premier Access Finished?

Cover picture for the articleLooks like Disney’s “experiment” with Shang-Chi paid off in spades — but could it mean the end for Premier Access?. Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings grossed $75.5 million during its opening 3-day weekend and is projected to hit over $90 million when taking Labor Day into account, by far the highest in the pandemic era and the highest total ever for a Labor Day weekend release. If Shang-Chi could generate that much revenue, even as Delta variant cases start to spike, could we have seen the last day-and-date Disney+ Premier Access film in Jungle Cruise?

newsbrig.com

‘Shang-Chi’ smashes box office records over Labor Day weekend

Disney’s “Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings” smashed Labor Day box office records, generating $71.4 million in ticket sales for the holiday weekend. The movie was the first Marvel film to be released exclusively in theaters since the pandemic began. It’ll run exclusively in theaters for 45 days before hitting streaming services.
ComicBook

Marvel's Shang-Chi Scores $8.8 Million at Thursday Box Office

Unlike Black Widow and Jungle Cruise, Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings didn't get a simultaneous theatrical and Disney+ release. The film is only available to see in theaters as it premieres around the United States and in other parts of the world this weekend. Given that it's one of the biggest movies to debut only in theaters during the pandemic, and certainly the only major Disney movie to do so, fans have been curious about how it would fare at the box office.
TheWrap

Can Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Break the Labor Day Box Office Curse With a Big Opening?

The chaos of the pandemic has led Disney to try something that no studio has attempted before. While holiday weekends from Martin Luther King Day in January to Thanksgiving in November have launched countless box office hits, Labor Day has never been such a launch pad for studios. Studios tend to hold back releasing four-quadrant tentpole films since so many kids are returning to school and many others are hitting the beach one last time. In fact, the record for the largest extended opening weekend on Labor Day weekend is just $30.5 million, held by Rob Zombie’s 2007 remake of “Halloween.”
Newsday

'Shang-Chi' shatters box office record with $71.4 million debut

On what's traditionally one of the sleepiest weekends at the movies, the Marvel film "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" smashed the record for Labor Day openings with an estimated $71.4 million in ticket sales, giving a box office reeling from the recent coronavirus surge a huge lift heading into the fall season.
CinemaBlend

Shang-Chi Shatters A Big Record As The Marvel Blockbuster Dominates The Box Office In Its Opening Weekend

In case you hadn't noticed, it's been a strange and often troubling time in recent weeks for movie studios to release big blockbuster titles. Rising numbers of the COVID-19 Delta variant has stunted box office potential, and it has resulted not only in subdued numbers, but we're also starting to once again see some notable upcoming features changing their release dates. Given this atmosphere, there has been a great deal of curiosity surrounding Destin Daniel Cretton's new Marvel movie Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. Going into its theatrical debut, there were questions regarding how its performance would stack up within the legacy of the world's most popular franchise, and if it would meet the standard that has been set. Now we have an answer in the form of record-breaking Labor Day weekend ticket sales.
cosmicbook.news

'Shang-Chi' Box Office Magically Erases Pandemic Movie Theater Fears

Just like I have been telling you all along, the apparent success of Shang-Chi has now "magically" erased fears surrounding going to movie theaters due to the pandemic, as if there were any fears in the first place. Deadline has now changed its tune, as its latest article about the...
AFP

'Shang-Chi,' with an Asian lead, sets a N.America box office record

The North American box office got a big boost as Disney's new "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," featuring Marvel's first leading Asian superhero, scored an unexpectedly strong $71.4 million opening, industry observer Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. That figure, for the Friday-through-Sunday period, was a Labor Day weekend record, the Hollywood Reporter said, and the film is expected to take in an additional $12.1 million on Monday. "This is a fantastic opening on a traditionally quiet Labor Day weekend," said David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research. "The three-day number is a record-breaker for the holiday, a positive finish to the summer... (marking) a sensational weekend for the industry." "Shang-Chi" stars Canadian actor, stuntman and erstwhile Deloitte accountant Simu Liu as Marvel's newest superhero, a former assassin in the shadow of an evil father. It also features Awkwafina, Tony Leung and Michelle Yeoh.
lordsofgaming.net

Shang-Chi Breaks Records and Dominates the Box Office

With the holiday weekend almost over it’s time to call this weekend’s box office winner. Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings had no issues taking the top spot. In fact, at this point, the movie is doing exceptionally well that it has broken a Labor Day weekend record.
BBC

Shang-Chi: Marvel epic tops box office to question release strategy

Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - given a cinema-only release - has made one of the strongest box office openings of the pandemic. The film made $127.6m (£92m) globally, second only to Marvel's $158m (£114m) takings for Black Widow in July. It raises questions over release...
Middletown Press

Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' to Rule Box Office Again as 'Malignant' Eyes Soft Start

The comic book adaptation, starring Simu Liu and Awkwafina, is eyeing a second weekend haul between $26 million and $34 million. That would mark a 55% to 65% decline from its opening, a standard drop for a Marvel movie in non-COVID times. More from Variety. Marvel's 'Shang Chi' Crushed Box...
IGN

Marvel's Shang-Chi Holds Off Malignant for Its Second Weekend Box Office Win

Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has held off James Wan's Malignant for its second weekend box office win with a domestic haul of $35.8 million. As reported by Variety, Shang-Chi saw a 53% decline from its Labor Day opening weekend earnings of $71.4 million domestically. That decrease was much better than Black Widow's roughly 70% fall in its second weekend.
FOXBusiness

Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' tops the U.S. box office for the second week in a row, still sees massive sales decline

Marvel’s "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" ruled the domestic box office again, collecting $35.8 million in its second weekend in theaters. Ticket sales for the superhero movie, led by Simu Liu and Awkwafina, fell 53% from its debut, a decline on par with many Marvel installments in pre-pandemic times. Notably, "Shang-Chi" is holding up better than "Black Widow," the comic book adaptation starring Scarlett Johansson, which plummeted nearly 70% in its sophomore outing. "Black Widow" opened simultaneously on Disney Plus (for an extra $30), while "Shang-Chi" is playing only in cinemas.
Showbiz411

Box Office: Marvel’s “Shang Chi” $145Mil After 2 Weeks, Heads to $200 Mil, “Malignant” Is Exactly That

The weekend box office brought great delight to Shang Chi and the 10 Rings. Marvel’s first Asian American superhero was such a hit in its second weekend that it now has banked $145 million total. “Shang Chi” is headed to $200 million, which is a huge accomplishment and will set a record for the pandemic, the post-pandemic and all pandemics. A sequel or two are in the offing.
flickdirect.com

Disney Plus / Marvel Studios Hawkeye Trailer Debuts Online

