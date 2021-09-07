CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palos Heights, IL

Trinity Holds 63rd Annual Convocation

trnty.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach fall, Convocation brings together the Trinity Christian College community like no other event on campus, where students, professors, staff, and administrators gather together to mark the beginning of the academic year. The 63rd Annual Convocation, which took place on Sept. 1, was a particularly meaningful one, as those who had been learning, teaching and working remotely during the pandemic came together once more in Ozinga Chapel Auditorium to pray, sing, and be in community.

www.trnty.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Palos Heights, IL
The Associated Press

France calls killing of Islamic State leader big victory

PARIS (AP) — France killed the leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara because the group attacked French aid workers, African civilians and U.S. troops, French officials said Thursday, calling him “enemy No. 1” in protracted anti-terrorism efforts in the Sahel. French President Emmanuel Macron announced the death of...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convocation#Trinity Christian College#Trinity Holds#Ozinga Chapel Auditorium#Hebrews#Marvel#Avengers

Comments / 0

Community Policy