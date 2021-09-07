Trinity Holds 63rd Annual Convocation

Each fall, Convocation brings together the Trinity Christian College community like no other event on campus, where students, professors, staff, and administrators gather together to mark the beginning of the academic year. The 63rd Annual Convocation, which took place on Sept. 1, was a particularly meaningful one, as those who had been learning, teaching and working remotely during the pandemic came together once more in Ozinga Chapel Auditorium to pray, sing, and be in community.