More than 150 grams of meth taken off the streets
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - In just two days, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office took 190 grams of meth off the streets of DeKalb County. The sheriff’s office stated the majority of the haul came on Friday, August 20. The Crossville Police Department, along with the county sheriffs, pulled a vehicle over in Crossville. After authorities conducted a search, they discovered 160 grams of meth. This investigation is still ongoing and charges are pending, according to the sheriff’s office.www.waff.com
