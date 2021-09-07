CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dekalb County, AL

More than 150 grams of meth taken off the streets

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
WAFF
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - In just two days, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office took 190 grams of meth off the streets of DeKalb County. The sheriff’s office stated the majority of the haul came on Friday, August 20. The Crossville Police Department, along with the county sheriffs, pulled a vehicle over in Crossville. After authorities conducted a search, they discovered 160 grams of meth. This investigation is still ongoing and charges are pending, according to the sheriff’s office.

www.waff.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

Five things to watch in the California recall election

California voters will render a verdict Tuesday on whether Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) will get to keep his job for another year. On the ballot will be two questions: whether Newsom should be recalled as governor and, if so, who should replace him. Conservative radio host Larry Elder (R) has emerged as the top prospect to succeed Newsom if the recall effort is successful.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crossville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Dekalb County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Payne, AL
City
Crossville, AL
County
Dekalb County, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Land#Waff#The National Park Service
CNN

Met Gala 2021: Best fashion from the red carpet

Pop culture's most famous faces descended on the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday evening to celebrate the fashion industry's party of the year: the Met Gala. Postponed last time around due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the star-studded annual fundraiser for the Met's Costume Institute returned to mark the opening of its banner fashion exhibition, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." A-list actors, supermodels,TV drag queens, musicians and athletes all walked the red carpet -- or cream carpet, to be precise -- offering their own unique take on the all-American theme.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy