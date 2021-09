It feels like only a few short weeks ago we were watching Steven Stamkos hoist the Stanley Cup for the repeat champion Tampa Bay Lightning following an NHL campaign like no other before. Because it was. Yet here we are, already revving up for a hopefully full and uninterrupted - and fingers crossed, healthy - 2021-22 campaign. Which means it's also time to get your fantasy gang back together, or foster a new league, and try to out-smart and out-manage your direct competitors. We aspire to help you with that. Beginning with the most important few hours of your entire fantasy season.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO