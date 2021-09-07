In Business and in Life, Whom Should You Trust?

It may be suggested that the most rewarding business relationships, as well as personal relationships, are built upon a foundation of trust. So, what is trust? Trust may be thought of as a belief in the truthfulness and reliability of a person, organization or institution. The strongest and most enduring relationships of any kind are virtually defined by trust. For children, trust comes easily. But for adults, trust usually takes time to develop, especially if one’s trust has ever been betrayed. We remember the admonition of Max Ehrmann, who, in his Desiderata, asserted, “Exercise caution in your business affairs; for the world is full of trickery. But let this not blind you to what virtue there is; many persons strive for high ideals; and everywhere life is full of heroism.”