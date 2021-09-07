Midnight In A Perfect World: Anjimile
Anjimile is a Texas-raised, Boston-based nonbinary trans person and musician of Malawian heritage who released one of 2020's breakout debut albums with Giver Taker, a beautiful exploration of introspective and melodic folk-pop that lyrically tackles deeply personal issues of identity, addiction, loss, death and rebirth. In addition to contributing an intimate performance and insightful interview for KEXP's Live on KEXP at Home series, Anjimile recently followed-up their debut album with the complimentary Reunion EP featuring orchestral versions of three songs from Giver Taker and additional guest vocals from Jay Som, Sasami, and Lomelda.kexp.org
