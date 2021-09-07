Midnight In A Perfect World: Anjimile

Maggie Rose gets help from Alabama Shakes’s Ben Tanner for new multi-genre project. The Highwaymen are the greatest country music group of all time. They get to hold this title not only because of the way their music sounds but also because of the way in which they went about making the music. Feeling bogged down by big label executives and a cookie-cutter sound, they struck out on their own and joined independent record labels in order to make the music that they wanted. A similar story can be said for Maggie Rose after she left Universal Records for the independent Emrose Records, allowing for her own genre to shine.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO