Charities

Fisk lands second seven-figure donation in one week

By Cedric Dent Jr.
Nashville Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFisk University announced Tuesday morning the second seven-figure donation in a week’s time, this one to support the establishment of a future insurance industry college. According to a release, the gift of $2.5 million came from the R.I.S.E. Opportunity Foundation, a private organization focused on enhancing diversity in the risk management and insurance industry via job placement, recruitment and training of underserved, minority demographics.

Nashville Post

YWCA fills newly created chief of staff role

YWCA Nashville and Middle Tennessee has hired Kate Davis in the newly created role of chief of staff. In addition, the local nonprofit has added Joenell Hardyway as director of residential and crisis services and Tara Morgan as director of supportive and family services, according to a release. Davis, who...
NASHVILLE, TN
thechannels.org

$20 M to help City College benefit underrepresented communities

City College received the largest donation in its entire history from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, who gifted $20 million to the City College. Normally, donors have specific requests on how to spend their contributions. This particular donation was fully unconstrained, with the one caveat that the money is fully used for the students and not locked away.
CHARITIES
Columbia Daily Tribune

Donation establishes resource center for University of Missouri student entrepreneurs

By funding the Robert and Shelly Griggs Family Innovators Nexus in the University of Missouri Student Center, Robert Griggs said he hopes to support entrepreneurial students as he was supported there. The $450,000 donation to the innovation center brings the family's total donations to $1.16 million. Graduating from MU in...
ADVOCACY
KDVR.com

Blood Donation Week

Did you know it’s blood donation week? And tomorrow is the kick-off to Colorado Blood Donation Day. Governor Polis and the team members at Vitalant are urging all eligible donors to make an appointment this week to help prevent a serious shortage and ensure that blood is readily available. To learn more, or to make an appointment to donate, just head to vitalant.org. Anyone who donates this week will get a Vitalant t-shirt.
ADVOCACY
The Suburban Times

College Can Be Scary – Honors, Awards, and Scholarship

A press release from Perry Newell, Funding College Project. Sponsor: Niche – Amount: $2,000 – Closing Date: September 30, 2021- Description: Scholarship is open to high school, college, and graduate students and those planning to enroll within 12 months. Applicant must be a legal resident of the United States or an international student with a valid visa. Applicant must log in to Niche or create a free account to apply for the scholarship. Link: www.niche.com/colleges/scholarships/no-essay-scholarship/
COLLEGES
spectrumlocalnews.com

Wake Tech donates land for affordable housing

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — Wake Technical Community College recently announced it's donating six acres of land to Wake County for the purpose of creating an affordable housing complex. What You Need to Know. Wake Tech donated land to Wake County for affordable housing. Raleigh is currently in an affordable housing...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Nashville Post

Of Note: AllianceBernstein gifts O’Bryan Center $100K

Nashville-based nonprofit Martha O’Bryan Center has announced it has received a $100,000 gift from global research and investment firm AllianceBernstein. According to a release, the donation will benefit the center’s Postsecondary Success program. This is Nashville-based AllianceBernstein’s third similar investment in the nonprofit. In 2019, the firm helped the center...
NASHVILLE, TN
KSBW.com

University of California, Santa Cruz ranks in the top 50 of public universities in the country

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The latest U.S. News has released its best college list and the University of California, Santa Cruz (UCSC) made thetop 50 for public universities. U.S. News calculates its ranking based on six categories which are each weighted differently: student outcomes (40%), faculty resources (20%), expert opinion (20%), financial resources (10%), student excellence (7%) and alumni giving (3%), according to CNBC.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
fisk.edu

An amazing year for the Fisk Jubilee Singers®

Throughout this year, the Fisk Jubilee Singers® have celebrated their 150th anniversary and what a year it has been! Earlier this year, the ensemble received their first GRAMMY®, the Rhapsody and Rhythm Award, followed by a Dove Award nomination and then this week a $1,500,000 donation to establish a permanent endowment to support this national treasure. This anonymous gift marks one of the largest donations to the Fisk Jubilee Singers® and will provide the foundation to support artistic projects, and the recruitment and retention of the next generation of extraordinary talent. “The Fisk Jubilee Singers® are exceptional ambassadors for this historic institution, and they have lifted spirits across the world and supported the University for 150 years”, said Fisk President Vann Newkirk.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Post

Harpeth Conservancy adds attorney as COO

Nashville attorney Grace Stranch has joined Brentwood-based Harpeth Conservancy as chief operating officer and vice president of conservation policy. According to a release, Stranch replaces Jim Redwine, who for the last five years has served as the conservancy’s COO and vice president of clean water protection. Redwine, with more than 35 years of experience as a corporate executive and as an environmental and bankruptcy attorney, now is the nonprofit organization’s senior policy adviser.
NASHVILLE, TN
uoregon.edu

Four faculty members honored for mentoring student research

The Center for Undergraduate Research and Engagement honored four faculty members this spring for excellence in mentoring students as they ask questions and seek answers. This year’s Faculty Mentor Research Awards, including one funded by the Robert D. Clark Honors College, went to Dare Baldwin, professor of psychology; Marian Hettiaratchi, assistant professor of chemistry and biochemistry; Diana Libuda, assistant professor of biology; and Michael Malek Najjar, associate professor of theater arts. Each received a one-time award of $2,500.
EUGENE, OR
drew.edu

Student Spotlight: Nargiz Abadzada C’24

Launch Career Community: Social Impact, Education, Law & Government. Launch Identity/Affinity Communities: International Student and Limited Resources. Volunteer at the Drew Food Pantry and Horizon Networks. Where were you born and raised?. What attracted you to Drew?. I liked that Drew offered numerous opportunities for internships and study abroad experiences....
Nashville Post

Of Note: State OKs $63M grant for Oracle

The State Funding Board has approved a $63 million grant for Oracle Corp., with the funds to counter some of the construction and land purchase expenses the Austin-based company will incur while undertaking its future campus on the Cumberland River’s East Bank. The funding, a FastTrack Economic Development grant, follows...
NASHVILLE, TN
Richmond Register

Education is key: EKU announces partnership to lower tuition for city, county employees

Monday morning Eastern Kentucky University held a press conference to announce a partnership they believe would help tens of thousands of Kentuckians across the state further their education. Eastern Kentucky University has officially partnered with the Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) and the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo) to bring...
COLLEGES
uoregon.edu

Trustees to discuss fall term, capital projects and diversity

A few days before the campus returns to full swing with the bulk of UO undergraduate and graduate students, the University of Oregon Board of Trustees will hold its first in-person meeting since March 2020 in Eugene. As the trustees meet for their regular quarterly meeting Sept. 20 and 21,...
EUGENE, OR
Nashville Post

Metro reviewing mistreatment allegations at arts agency

After Post sister publication the Nashville Scene reported earlier this month that current and former employees, especially women of color, of the Metro Arts Commission had alleged mistreatment by the city agency, Metro Human Resources is reportedly conducting a review. The commission said in a statement Thursday that it would...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Post

TriStar activates 'crisis care' committees to navigate surge

This story has been updated to include a statement from a spokesperson for TriStar Health. TriStar Health has established and activated “crisis care committees” in their hospitals to guide the system through patient surges that render clinicians unable to provide the usual standard of care. The committee will evaluate hospital...
HEALTH SERVICES
Nashville Post

Kepro appoints CFO

Nashville-based government-sponsored insurance contractor Kepro has appointed Benjamin Adams to be chief financial officer. A former director of health care investing at big-name firms, including Barclays Capital and Bear Stearns, Adams brings more than 25 years of experience to the role, where he will oversee the company’s financial strategy and future mergers and acquisitions.
NASHVILLE, TN
University of Arkansas

NSF Grants Connect Diverse Scholars to Build and Broaden Political Research

Two new grants from the National Science Foundation’s Build and Broaden 2.0 program will help connect faculty from a diverse set of institutions and build critical infrastructure. These research partnerships will facilitate data collection and analysis of both the role of organizations and social movements on politics and policy as well as study the relationship between COVID-19 and Black trauma.

