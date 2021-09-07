Fisk lands second seven-figure donation in one week
Fisk University announced Tuesday morning the second seven-figure donation in a week’s time, this one to support the establishment of a future insurance industry college. According to a release, the gift of $2.5 million came from the R.I.S.E. Opportunity Foundation, a private organization focused on enhancing diversity in the risk management and insurance industry via job placement, recruitment and training of underserved, minority demographics.www.nashvillepost.com
