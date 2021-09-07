Fisk lands second seven-figure donation in one week

Throughout this year, the Fisk Jubilee Singers® have celebrated their 150th anniversary and what a year it has been! Earlier this year, the ensemble received their first GRAMMY®, the Rhapsody and Rhythm Award, followed by a Dove Award nomination and then this week a $1,500,000 donation to establish a permanent endowment to support this national treasure. This anonymous gift marks one of the largest donations to the Fisk Jubilee Singers® and will provide the foundation to support artistic projects, and the recruitment and retention of the next generation of extraordinary talent. “The Fisk Jubilee Singers® are exceptional ambassadors for this historic institution, and they have lifted spirits across the world and supported the University for 150 years”, said Fisk President Vann Newkirk.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 12 DAYS AGO