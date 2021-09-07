CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wheeled Coach® Names Emergency Vehicles Plus as Exclusive Dealer for Wisconsin

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINTER PARK, FL – September 7, 2021 – Wheeled Coach, an industry-leading manufacturer of emergency vehicles for over 45 years and subsidiary of REV Group®, announces the appointment of Emergency Vehicles Plus as its exclusive dealer for the state of Wisconsin. Emergency Vehicles Plus is now authorized to sell, service and provide warranty coverage for the complete line of Wheeled Coach Type I, II, III and Medium-Duty ambulances for the state.

