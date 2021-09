BEAUFORT, S.C. (Sept. 7, 2021) – Beaufort City Council, board and commission meetings are now taking place in person at City Hall. The public is invited to attend. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Public comment will also be allowed via Zoom. The link for Zoom will be on each agenda. All meetings will be streamed live on the City’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/CityBeaufortSC/).