If you are like many other drivers, you are noticing more Hyundai and Kia badges on new cars. It bears repeating here: these products are no longer the throwaway cars of two decades ago, the entry-level vehicles meant for an audience with limited resources. Since 2006, when Hyundai got very serious about its products in this market, all of the cars and crossovers have been on a steady, rapid increase in quality and performance. Buyers should not have any reservations about cross-shopping Hyundais, and Kias with any other mainstream automaker’s offerings.

BUYING CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO