FIFA

America prevail over rival Chivas in Super Clasico USA

By FMF State Of Mind
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClub America got a convincing friendly win over their archrivals Chivas in the Cotton Bowl by a 2-0 margin. Both teams took advantage of the FIFA break to play in front of a big lively crowd in Dallas. Coach Santiago Solari continues to lead an America side that’s undefeated since the start of the season, gaining acclaim while it’s been the total opposite for Chivas coach Victor Manuel Vucetich. Both teams will now prepare for the return of Liga MX play this weekend as America hosts Mazatlan while Chivas travels to Mexico City to face Pumas.

