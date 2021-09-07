America prevail over rival Chivas in Super Clasico USA

Real Madrid returns to the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday for a La Liga matchup against Celta Vigo as it looks to extends its unbeaten streak to four games in league play. Through its first three contests to start the 2021 campaign, Madrid has won two of its first three games versus Real Betis (1-0) and Alaves (4-0), while tying Levante in a 3-3 thriller. On the other side of the pitch, Celta Vigo has yet to pick up three points, losing a pair to Athletic Bilbao and Atletico Madrid and tying Osasuna. Karim Benzema leads the way up front for Real Madrid with four points (two goals, two assists) with Vinicius Junior scoring a team-high three goals to start the season.

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO