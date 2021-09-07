Jalapeno Amateur Sponsor

The RGV Jalapeno Amateur Championship is right around the corner on October 22nd – 24th at the Palm View Golf Course in McAllen. 150 amateurs will be able to compete for the bragging rights of winning a division of an Amateur. Golfers will get to do a practice round on Friday as well as compete in the Putting Contest Friday afternoon. Breakfast and Lunch will be provided on Saturday and Sunday. In addition to competing for the bragging rights of being the top amateur in one of the 7 flights, is also the Hole in One competition being sponsored by Boggus Ford, Toyota of Pharr, F & T Valley MotorSports and North Park Lexus Rio Grande Valley.