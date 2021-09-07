CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mcallen, TX

Jalapeno Amateur Sponsor

texasborderbusiness.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe RGV Jalapeno Amateur Championship is right around the corner on October 22nd – 24th at the Palm View Golf Course in McAllen. 150 amateurs will be able to compete for the bragging rights of winning a division of an Amateur. Golfers will get to do a practice round on Friday as well as compete in the Putting Contest Friday afternoon. Breakfast and Lunch will be provided on Saturday and Sunday. In addition to competing for the bragging rights of being the top amateur in one of the 7 flights, is also the Hole in One competition being sponsored by Boggus Ford, Toyota of Pharr, F & T Valley MotorSports and North Park Lexus Rio Grande Valley.

texasborderbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Five things to watch in the California recall election

California voters will render a verdict Tuesday on whether Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) will get to keep his job for another year. On the ballot will be two questions: whether Newsom should be recalled as governor and, if so, who should replace him. Conservative radio host Larry Elder (R) has emerged as the top prospect to succeed Newsom if the recall effort is successful.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Pharr, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Mcallen, TX
Sports
City
Mcallen, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Border Business#Caddy#At T Public Affairs
CNN

Met Gala 2021: Best fashion from the red carpet

Pop culture's most famous faces descended on the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday evening to celebrate the fashion industry's party of the year: the Met Gala. Postponed last time around due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the star-studded annual fundraiser for the Met's Costume Institute returned to mark the opening of its banner fashion exhibition, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." A-list actors, supermodels,TV drag queens, musicians and athletes all walked the red carpet -- or cream carpet, to be precise -- offering their own unique take on the all-American theme.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy