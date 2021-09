When Mercedes launched the fully redesigned G-Class at Detroit back in 2018, they brought out G-Class fan (and also product of Austria) Arnold Schwarzenegger to introduce it. During the banter between him and Daimler Chair Dieter Zetsche, Schwarzenegger asked if they would do an electric version for him. I was there, and my ears suddenly pricked up because I was hoping for some surprise confirmation that they would do an electric model. Sadly, Zetsche gave a generic statement about always considering things and weighing demand. But it seems that Mercedes has been playing with the idea, as evidenced by the Mercedes-Benz EQG you see above, which apparently is a near-production vehicle.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO