After missing out on its own Android 11 rollout timeline, Nokia quickly learned from that event and has now expedited the update rollout process. Users expect things to be better, especially when Nokia devices are part of the Android One program. However, unlike last year, Nokia was among the first few OEMs to have enrolled in the Android 12 Developer Preview program back in May. Finally, Nokia has started to seed the first Android 12 Developer Preview for the Nokia X20, the enrolled device.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO