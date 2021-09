A recipe that took over three years to engineer, the McPlant will become available in parts of the UK later this month. Modelled after their famous Quarter Pounder Deluxe and containing no more than 420 calories (we see what you did there McDonald's), a handful of locations in Coventry will be the first to test drive the entirely plant-based burger. The McPlant, which will be retailing for £3.49, has been produced in collaboration with alternative meat brand Beyond Meat and Irish dairy supplier Kerry Foods who came up with a unique vegan cheese recipe.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO