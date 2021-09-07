Sixty-Nine Percent of U.S. Travelers Are Planning to Take Fewer Trips
WASHINGTON—U.S. leisure travelers are paring back travel plans amid rising COVID-19 cases, with 69 percent planning to take fewer trips, 55 percent planning to postpone existing travel plans, and 42 percent likely to cancel existing plans without rescheduling, according to a new national survey conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA). Nearly three in four (72 percent) are likely to only travel to places within driving distance.lodgingmagazine.com
