CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Sixty-Nine Percent of U.S. Travelers Are Planning to Take Fewer Trips

By LODGING Staff
Lodging
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON—U.S. leisure travelers are paring back travel plans amid rising COVID-19 cases, with 69 percent planning to take fewer trips, 55 percent planning to postpone existing travel plans, and 42 percent likely to cancel existing plans without rescheduling, according to a new national survey conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA). Nearly three in four (72 percent) are likely to only travel to places within driving distance.

lodgingmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

The CDC Says to Avoid These 2 Popular U.S. Destinations Right Now

The ability to pack a bag and hit the road has been one of the many things upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while a short downturn in cases made some hopeful they could begin to travel with ease again, a recent surge in cases is now making the idea of vacationing in some areas feel even further off. The latest setback comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added two more popular destinations to their list of locales travelers should avoid: the Bahamas and St. Martin.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TravelPulse

Southwest Airlines Launches Two-Week Sale on Fall Flights

Southwest Airlines is offering fall flights from under $100 roundtrip this September. The low-cost carrier's latest sale runs Monday, September 13 through September 27, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. CT and discounted seats are available on continental U.S. travel; travel between the continental U.S. and Hawaii; interisland Hawaii travel and international travel between October 4 and December 15, 2021. Meanwhile, travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico is valid October 4 through December 9, 2021.
LIFESTYLE
Alissa Rose

Unvaccinated people could be forced to give up their paycheck.

President Joe Biden announced a rule on Sept. 9 that companies with more than 100 employees must require vaccinations or weekly tests for their workers. But for those who choose to remain unvaccinated, a test may not be a viable option in all cases. Recently, the consequences have started to build for unvaccinated people, and a few prominent companies are now forcing them out without pay.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Hawaii State
WashingtonExaminer

The Biden administration suggested blue states extend unemployment benefits, but they all rejected the offer

The Biden administration and congressional Democrats designed the largest benefits cliff in US history and then tried to change the subject as over 7 million unemployment recipients saw federal benefits abruptly end on Labor Day. Meanwhile the administration quietly offered the blue states hit the hardest an opportunity to continue payments to their residents using previously provided federal funds. But “No state has said it plans to do so,” according to the New York Times. Why?
POTUS
NBC News

France takes U.S. off safe travel list, reimposes restrictions for tourists

France is the latest European country to reimpose some travel restrictions on American tourists, moving the U.S. from its safe list to the higher-risk orange list due to concerns over rising Covid-19 cases. NBC News’ Molly Hunter explains the new travel rules for Americans hoping to visit France and how tourists are coping with the country’s Covid-19 green pass system.Sept. 14, 2021.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chip Rogers
Person
Brian Schatz
KSBW.com

Dr. Anthony Fauci supports a vaccine mandate for US flights, but the travel industry is not on board

A vaccine mandate for U.S. air travel is an idea that Dr. Anthony Fauci supports, but the travel industry is not on board. "I would support that — if you want to get on a plane and travel with other people that you should be vaccinated," Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a top medical adviser to the Biden administration, recently told The Skimm podcast.
INDUSTRY
ftnnews.com

France Bans Unvaccinated U.S. Travelers

France has become the latest European country, following Bulgaria, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden, which tightens travel restrictions for U.S. travelers. The French government announced the removal of the United States and Israel from its safelist. Like in many other European countries, France also is using a traffic light system and from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Contra Costa To Require Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative Test To Enter Restaurants, Gyms

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) – Contra Costa County announced a new health order requiring patrons of certain businesses, including restaurants and gyms, to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test starting later this month. The order (.pdf), which goes into effect on September 22, applies to businesses where people remove face coverings to eat or drink indoors, such as restaurants, bars and entertainment venues. It also applies to all indoor fitness facilities, including gyms, yoga and dance studios. Officials also announced all workers in businesses affected by the health order must present proof of vaccination or undergo weekly...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Sand Mountain Reporter

‘Our patience is wearing thin’ | Biden mandates COVID vaccines, testing for companies with 100+ employees

On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced his plan to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which includes a sweeping vaccine mandate that could affect nearly 80 million Americans. As part of his six-point plan, Biden is requiring employers with 100 or more employees to force their staff to be fully vaccinated or else face weekly testing to show they do not have the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nine Percent#U S#The Save Hotel Jobs Act#Congress#Ahla#Hotels
TravelPulse

Travel Advisors Enjoy Air Canada Trip to Switzerland

Travel advisors who took part in the Air Canada travel agents race in Basel, Switzerland on Sunday ventured off to Gstaad and Lucerne/Engelberg on Tuesday. A handful of advisors took part in a kayaking trip on an alpine lake outside Engelberg on Wednesday. L to R: Manon Drouart, Tours Chanteclerc; Alexandra Rice, Tzell Travel; Monique Caron, Voyages Napoli Lasalle; Mark Chin: Uniglobe Bon Voyage Travel; Breanna Bray, Top of the World Travel, and Renaud Lavoie, Uniglobe Voyages Lexus.
TRAVEL
travelawaits.com

10 Things Travel Advisors Say To Do Right Now If You’re Planning A Trip To Europe

As you may have heard, the EU has removed the U.S. from its “safe list.” But that doesn’t mean Americans are banned from traveling to Europe. Individual countries determine their own requirements. For instance, Italy announced Tuesday that unvaccinated visitors are required to quarantine for 5 days, and vaccinated travelers must take a COVID test before entering. What do the new EU recommendations mean for those of us who have a trip to Europe on the books? We reached out to travel specialist Carie Skerritt for tips on what to do if you have a European vacation planned.
TRAVEL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Here's how the EU's decision to remove the U.S. from its safe travel list will affect your vacation plans

On Monday, the European Union removed the United States from its “safe list” of countries whose residents can travel to its 27 member states without requirements such as quarantine and testing. This generated confusion, with some people writing on social media that Americans have been banned from visiting Europe. That’s not actually what the recommendation means. Americans have not been explicitly prohibited from going anywhere in Europe. But vaccination status may soon affect travel, even more than it did before. Here’s a look at what the new developments mean for vaccinated and unvaccinated people:
TRAVEL
Lodging

One-Third of U.S. Business Travelers Plan to Scale Back Travel Plans

WASHINGTON—U.S. business travelers are scaling back travel plans amid rising COVID-19 cases, with 67 percent planning to take fewer trips, 52 percent likely to cancel existing travel plans without rescheduling, and 60 percent planning to postpone existing travel plans, according to a new national survey conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA).
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
travelweekly.com

Vaccinated travelers have fewer hassles and many more options

As a growing number of cruise lines, destinations and hospitality operators roll out strict Covid vaccination requirements, many advisors report that traveling-while-vaccinated is quickly becoming something of an industry standard, especially at travel's higher end. "Most of my clients are vaccinated and are looking for fully-vaccinated travel options," confirmed Suzy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

Sandals Resorts takes the worry out of travel plans in today’s world

Travelers are chomping at the bit, ready to make their vacation plans, despite what is going on in the world right now. Fortunately, Sandals Resorts has a way to make those plans with confidence and without worry about what may or may not happen in the future.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy