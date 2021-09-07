Sixty-Nine Percent of U.S. Travelers Are Planning to Take Fewer Trips

As you may have heard, the EU has removed the U.S. from its “safe list.” But that doesn’t mean Americans are banned from traveling to Europe. Individual countries determine their own requirements. For instance, Italy announced Tuesday that unvaccinated visitors are required to quarantine for 5 days, and vaccinated travelers must take a COVID test before entering. What do the new EU recommendations mean for those of us who have a trip to Europe on the books? We reached out to travel specialist Carie Skerritt for tips on what to do if you have a European vacation planned.

