Saputo Acquires Pair of North Carolina Dairy Busineses for $118M

By Saputo Inc.
foodmanufacturing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTREAL — Saputo Inc. announced Sept. 1 that it has completed the acquisition of the Carolina Aseptic and Carolina Dairy businesses formerly operated by AmeriQual Group Holdings, LLC. These businesses — Carolina Aseptic and Carolina Dairy, respectively — which join Saputo’s Dairy Division (USA) under its USA Sector, are conducted at two facilities in North Carolina (United States) and employ a total of approximately 230 people.

