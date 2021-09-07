Saputo Acquires Pair of North Carolina Dairy Busineses for $118M
MONTREAL — Saputo Inc. announced Sept. 1 that it has completed the acquisition of the Carolina Aseptic and Carolina Dairy businesses formerly operated by AmeriQual Group Holdings, LLC. These businesses — Carolina Aseptic and Carolina Dairy, respectively — which join Saputo’s Dairy Division (USA) under its USA Sector, are conducted at two facilities in North Carolina (United States) and employ a total of approximately 230 people.www.foodmanufacturing.com
Comments / 1