Saputo Acquires Pair of North Carolina Dairy Busineses for $118M

ASHEVILLE NC $199,000.00 (Office Condo Available For Purchase) An AO, Arthrostim, Activator and Drop practice. With an expected 30% growth for 2021-projected $363,130.00 gross. Brand New DR Digital Xray and EHR w/Chirotouch. 70% CASH. Located in the heart of the breathtaking Blue Ridge Mountains- Asheville is a very special place as its residents are upscale and very health minded. Current doctor is looking to retire. One on one transition coaching included in the price to ensure your continued success. Call Dr. Matthew Davis for information on this practice, 770-748-6084 DrMatt@PremierPracticeConsultants.com.

HAYWARD, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO