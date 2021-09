For the Bands of Miami and Alabama, things will be different during pregame and halftime. An announcement released Friday has changed gameday performances for both groups:. Each group will get to perform, but at not at normal times. Miami's band, The Frost Band of The Hour, will perform pregame on the field, while The Million Dollar Band will have 4 minutes in the stands as their pregame. For halftime the roles will be switched, the MDB will perform on the field, and Miami will have 4 minutes in the stands as their performance.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 12 DAYS AGO