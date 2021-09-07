High School Football Week 4 Schedule – Listen Live!

The Rome Braves will be hosting their first-ever Target Golf event on Oct. 7 and 14 at State Mutual Stadium from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m each night. Golfers of all ages and abilities will compete to win fun prizes from area restaurants and businesses. The unique golfing experience is a nine-hole target-style course, with tee boxes set up on an elevated platform in the Suzuki Showcase in right field. Aim for targets to win prizes from the Braves, Coca-Cola, Bev South, Stonebridge Golf Club, Giggity’s, Hardee’s, sweetFrog, Las Palmas, Summit Hills Foods/Louisiana Hot Sauce, and Texas Roadhouse. The fee is only $100 per bay per half-hour, up to five golfers per bay. Each golfer will receive a hot dog and beverage and a free hour rental of Launchbox, a TopGolf type experience, courtesy of Stonebridge Golf Club. Other food and beverage items will be available in the Suzuki Showcase. *Players *MUST* provide their own clubs and are only permitted to use wedge clubs.*Players *MUST* arrive 10 minutes before their tee time and are to park at Gate 6, near the Picnic Pavilion in right field.*Tee boxes will be socially distanced, and the Rome Braves will provide hand sanitizer. To book a tee time, head to this link. For more information, e-mail romebraves.com or call the office at 706-378-5100.

ROME, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO