High School

High School Football Week 4 Schedule – Listen Live!

By Staff Reports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCVN joins forces with WJTH radio AM 900/FM 101.7 this year to bring you the Coosa Valley game of the week LIVE each and every Friday. Join Tony Potts and Jared Hughes every Friday starting at 5:30 for the one-hour sports talk program “In the Zone”. Then at 7, listen to the crew as they begin the game of the week pregame show with kickoff starting at 7:30!

