Cars

The Corvette Stingray keeps Chevrolet winning the gold

By Grant Miller, Publisher
 8 days ago

This slideshow requires JavaScript. The Corvette Stingray is one of my favorite cars in the world because of its style and iconic history. The Corvette is America in all the best ways. It makes me feel good that we produced this car that is admired the world over. One of the best things about it is that Chevrolet isn’t keeping it static. It is evolving to the needs and demands of the next generation of Corvette drivers and fans.

MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Chevy Silverado Has An Attractive New Face

We have exciting news for Chevrolet fans! The refreshed Chevy Silverado family will debut on September 9th, giving the new Toyota Tundra some spicy competition. But you can catch a glimpse of the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500’s new look ahead of schedule. The 2022 Chevy Silverado gains a new face.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The $250 Purchase That Became the Most Famous ’57 Chevy of All Time!

Looking back at the history of the 1957 Chevy known as Project X, which started in 1965 and has constantly changed over the decades. Over the years, there have been dozens of long-term "magazine" project cars, but none as long-lived or as famous as the yellow 1957 Chevy known as Project X.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

Ultra Low-Mile 1969 Chevy Nova SS L-78 For Sale: Video

The Chevy Nova began life as the Chevy II for the 1962 model year, a small, basic economy car competitor for the Ford Falcon. The Nova moniker was among the finalists for the car’s name, but lost out as it did not start with the letter “C.” The Nova name was applied to top of the line Chevy IIs.
BUYING CARS
#Chevrolet Corvette#Android Auto#The Corvette Stingray
Motorious

The Only Hellcat Charger Manual Known To Exist

Even modern Charger starts as an automatic, but this one underwent a transformation. The Dodge Charger, possibly one of America’s only true muscle cars left. While others focus on cutting weight and improving lap times the Charger tends to shift its focus on one thing, raw power. The Hellcats in particular seem to have mastered the art of big smokey burnouts and hard-hitting acceleration. However, there has always been one drawback to the current generation of Chargers. That would be the lack of a manual transmission option. We understand why Dodge does this.
CARS
gmauthority.com

1967 Chevy Chevelle SS Hot Rod Heading To Auction

The Chevy Chevelle debuted in 1964 as Chevrolet Division’s version of the General Motors A-Body. The name Chevelle was taken either from a female Hebrew or French (the jury is still out) name meaning and “bold and beautiful.”. For the 1966 model year, the Chevy Chevelle received a clean-sheet restyling,...
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

Flame Red 1965 Buick Wildcat Convertible For Sale

The Buick Wildcat debuted for the 1962 model year as part of the Invicta lineup, utilizing the longer two-door sport coupe body powered by the 325-horsepower 401 Nailhead V8, aka the Wildcat 445 (so named for producing 445 pound-feet of torque). The Wildcat featured taillights from the Buick Electra 225, special exterior trim, bucket seats with a center console, and a wild cat emblem on the C-pillars.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

The 2023 Ford Mustang Could Be Very Unconventional

It seems like just a short while ago that we were all fawning over the return of the Ford Mustang Mach 1, but the auto industry is always fluid and never stationary. As awesome as that American brute of a pony car is, we're already looking ahead to the next generation, and as it draws closer, we're getting little tidbits of information on what to expect. Of course, the introduction of the Mustang Mach-E has proven that what the Mustang name means is evolving, so it shouldn't be too much of a surprise to learn that the next Mustang may fly in the face of convention once again with something that may seem sacrilegious. According to reports, the 2023 Mustang may power all four wheels.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

How Much Is a 1953 Corvette Worth?

The Chevy Corvette holds a special place in the history and lore of American sports cars. And though many cars of the past are no longer produced, the Corvette has endured and continues to evolve. The birth of an American icon. The Corvette began as Chevrolet’s entry into the arena...
BUYING CARS
thedrive

How the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Diesel Tows Two Tons More Than Last Year

A new Silverado equipped with the 3.0-liter Duramax diesel engine and max towing package can handle up to 13,300 pounds. Most headlines surrounding the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado unveiled today are talking about the spicy new ZR2 variant—and for good reason. The ZR2 not only looks cool but has front and rear e-lockers and Multimatic DSSV dampers. However, there's something else that's impressive and admittedly more relevant to pickup truck buyers that's not being covered as much: The Silverado's towing improvements with the 3.0-liter Duramax diesel.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

C8 Corvette Stingrays Are Selling For Crazy Money Right Now

With the global semiconductor chip shortage showing no signs of ending soon, a combination of low supply and high demand is causing new car prices to skyrocket. As a result, many popular new models like the Ford F-150 Raptor are selling for thousands of dollars above sticker. To illustrate this, Autotrader has compiled a list of the top twenty 20 new vehicles consistently selling above full retail price, and the results are eye-opening.
RETAIL
CarBuzz.com

Revealed! 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Total Production Number

It's been an interesting ride so far for the C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. The first-ever mid-engined Vette got off to a rocky production start nearly two years ago because of what turned into a five-week-long UAW strike that affected all of General Motors. And then the coronavirus pandemic struck and everything changed for the worst. Over the past year and a half, Chevy and other automakers have faced factory shutdowns, supplier issues (including the semiconductor chip shortage), and various other hurdles. Despite all of that, 2021 Corvette model year production actually improved over the previous year.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
gtspirit.com

2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2: Yes, V8 Pickups are Still a Thing in America

Normally we don’t report on pickup trucks, but given the current situation with V8s we thought the new Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 deserves to be on here. This is new flagship Silverado model, Chevy’s latest addition to the off-road, factory-installed lifted trucks. It’s big, has a big V8 and will only be sold in America. It’s main competitor is the Ram 1500 and the Ford F-150 Raptor which stepped away from a V8 powertrain to a V6 eco-boost engine (although a supercharged V8 will make a comeback in the upcoming Raptor R to rival Ram’s supercharged TRX).
CARS
fox2detroit.com

GMC Corvette Set "Corvette Fest"

He GMC Corvette Set "Corvette Fest" will be taking place on Saturday, September 4th for the 16th consecutive year at Olde World Canterbury Village located in Lake Orion, Mich. This event includes up to 150 corvettes displayed in the Canterbury village. Along with seeing the vehicles, attendees are also able to visit the magnificent shops around the village as well. Proceeds will benefit for the non-profit Leader Dogs for the Blind. Admission is free.
LAKE ORION, MI
gmauthority.com

2023 Chevy Silverado HD, GMC Sierra HD Duramax Rumored To Make Over 500 HP

The 2023 Chevy Silverado HD Duramax and 2023 GMC Sierra HD Duramax are set to receive engine updates with a boost in power. Now, one rumor has the total output from the upgraded diesel powerplants at more than 500 horsepower and nearly 1,100 pound-feet of torque. Back in May, GM...
CARS
vette-vues.com

Best Corvette Books to Read

Vette Vues Magazine has compiled a list of Chevrolet Corvette books for your library and have organized them by generation. We hope you find the list helpful when searching for a great Corvette book to enjoy. C5 1997-2004 CORVETTE BOOKS. C6 2005-2013 CORVETTE BOOKS. C7 2014-2019 CORVETTE BOOKS. C8 2020-...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
insideevs.com

Keeping The Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV Recall In Perspective

Over the last few months, we've seen no shortage of coverage of Chevy Bolt fires and recalls by the automotive, tech, and mainstream press. Of course, the Bolt EV / EUV recall is a big deal: it's the first 100% "full-fleet" safety recall of any mass-market EV, and the resulting fires have legitimately catastrophic consequences.
CARS

