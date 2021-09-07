The Corvette Stingray keeps Chevrolet winning the gold
This slideshow requires JavaScript. The Corvette Stingray is one of my favorite cars in the world because of its style and iconic history. The Corvette is America in all the best ways. It makes me feel good that we produced this car that is admired the world over. One of the best things about it is that Chevrolet isn’t keeping it static. It is evolving to the needs and demands of the next generation of Corvette drivers and fans.communitynewspapers.com
Comments / 0