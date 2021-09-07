CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Giveaway Contest: Win Steinberg’s Absolute 5 VST instrument collection!

rekkerd.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s my birthday today, and to celebrate I thought it would be nice to give you the change to win Steinberg’s recently updated virtual instrument collection!. Joining HALion 6 and HALion Sonic 3, Retrologue 2, Padshop 2, Groove Agent 5, and many more, Absolute 5 now includes the Backbone drum re-synthesizer, Amped Elektra vintage electric piano, and Electric Bass, an instrument that combines samples and advanced physical modeling.

rekkerd.org

Comments / 0

Related
rekkerd.org

Giveaway contest: Win Instalooper3 creative looper plugin by Audio Blast!

Audio Blast has just released an updated version of its Instalooper audio looper plugin last week. Not your ordinary loop recorder, Instalooper3 for Windows and Mac (VST/VST3, AU) is designed to produce creative glitch effects by looping the real time audio and applying time and pitch changes. It increases your...
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Rigid Audio Drum and Wavetable Bundle: 5 Kontakt instruments for $35 USD

Plugin Boutique has launched a promotion on the Drum and Wavetable Bundle by Rigid Audio, offering 87% off on the collection of 5 unique sounding instruments for Kontakt. Retrocade: Retro library of iconic ’80s and ’90s analogue sounds. Viego: Full of rich-sounding, cinematic soundscapes and pads. Sodium: Highly creative drum...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Singomakers launches Latin Pop Music sample pack at Loopmasters

Singomakers has released a collection of sound suitable for Future Pop and Tropical sub-genres. Latin Pop Music packs recorded guitars, basses, vocals, synths and drums that fit perfectly to Future Pop, Tropical House, Reggaeton, Tropical Future Bass, Tropical Pop, Beach House, Spotify oriented Pop, and much more. The pack is...
MUSIC
rekkerd.org

Baker’s Dozen LoFi Bundle: 10 sound packs + 2 VST plugins for $30 USD

ADSR Sounds has launched the Baker’s Dozen Bundle by TheDrumBank, a value collection featuring over 9GB of content covering Lo-Fi, Hip Hop, Future R&B, Trap, Indie and more. What is a Baker’s Dozen? Here in Michigan, it is common to walk into a Bakery or Donut Shop and purchase a “Baker’s Dozen” which comes with 13 items instead of the usual 12!
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vst#Ins#Groove Agent#Backbone
rekkerd.org

Bunker Samples launches Bunker Strings Vol. 2 for Kontakt at intro offer

Bunker Samples has released its new Kontakt instrument library Bunker Strings Vol. 2, a complete modern string texture library that aims to give you everything you need to write with cutting edge string textures. The instrument features a density slider which lets the user control the density of the texture...
MUSIC
rekkerd.org

Incognet releases Progressive & Melodic House sample pack bundle

Incognet Samples has announced the release of the Progressive and Melodic House bundle, a collection of 5 sample packs offered at a 70% discount. Actually I’ve used these samples and presets in my own production and now its supported by latest ASOT by Armin Van Buuren and Resonation Radio by Ferry Corsten. So be sure – these Samples collection is a TOP Class.
SHOPPING
rekkerd.org

Toontrack releases Singer-Songwriter EZX drum expansion pack

Toontrack has launched a new expansion for the EZdrummer 2 and Superior Drummer 3 virtual instruments. The Singer-Songwriter EZX is tailored for acoustic pop, Americana, folk and more. The EZX presents a collection of nuanced, sparse, mellow and mature-sounding kits designed for any selective songwriter who considers the raw, unbridled...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
rekkerd.org

Save 62% on 909 Drum Samples & 909 – TR-909 Culture at ADSR Sounds

ASDR Sounds has launched a limited time promotion on two sample packs in celebration of 909 Day, the time of the year when we celebrate the iconic Roland TR-909 Rhythm Composer. In addition to the newly released 909 – Rhythm, the following sample packs are offered at a 62% discount:
MUSIC
rekkerd.org

Zampler Sounds 909 Day Bundle: 131 drumkits, 554 loops, VST plugin & eBook

Zampler Sounds has announced the availability of the 909 Day Bundle, a collection of drum kits, a virtual drum instrument and a tutorial on drums & groove. The 909 Day Bundle provides a comprehensive collection of drums for Zampler and MPCs, a VST plugin for Win and Mac with 54 kits and 554 drumloops, as well as an 18-page eBook on using and creating drums and grooves.
TECHNOLOGY
rekkerd.org

Sonixinema launches Contemporary Soloist: Violin for Kontakt Player

Sonixinema has announced the release of its new Contemporary Soloist: Violin virtual instrument for Kontakt and the free Kontakt Player. Comprising 9.7 GB of uncompressed data, the library includes multiple microphone positions (close mono, close stereo, mid, far, and mix) and 54 presets. Contemporary Soloists: Violin is the second instalment...
TECHNOLOGY
rekkerd.org

Save 60% on Realitone Hip Hop Creator for Kontakt & Kontakt Player

VST Buzz has launched a sale on Realitone’s Hip Hop Creator instrument library for Kontakt and the free Kontakt Player. Created by platinum producer Mike Greene (Cypress HIll, Ice Cube, A.L.T., Kid Frost, Latin Alliance, etc.), Hip Hop Creator features a massive selection of the newest sounds for both modern and old school hip hop.
HIP HOP
rekkerd.org

Guitar Essentials Bundle: Softube Amp Room and iZotope Elements Suite

Plugin Boutique has launched an exclusive bundle offer with Guitarist Essentials, featuring the Amp Room plugin by Softube and iZotope’s Elements Suite at over 70% off the regular price. From soaring riffs to gentle fingerpicking, it has never been easier to record and mix professional-quality guitar tracks. With the Guitar...
TECHNOLOGY
rekkerd.org

Production Master 909 Bundle: Get 9 sample packs for $9 USD

ADSR Sounds has launched a promotion on the Production Master 909 Bundle, offering a collection of 9 full sample packs at 96% off the regular price. Comprising a total of nearly 3,000 sounds, the bundle includes vocals, drums, bass, synth/music loops, fx, and atmospheres. Production Master celebrates 909 day with...
HIP HOP
rekkerd.org

Ueberschall releases Acoustic Guitar Trio soundbank for Elastik Player

Ueberschall has announced the release of its new Elastik soundbank Acoustic Guitar Trio, a collection of 10 construction kits with nearly 700 loops and phrases. Acoustic Guitar Trio features various combinations of steel string, nylon string, 12 string and mandolin guitar. It provides 10 extended constructions kits where each music section is built around a trio of three acoustic parts, combining two rhythm parts and a lead/melody part.
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Apollo Sound sample packs on sale at up to 70% OFF at Loopmasters

Loopmasters has launched a limited time sale on Apollo Sound, offering its sample packs at a discounted priced for a few days only. Apollo Sound is an ambitious, global team of sound designers, electronic musicians, beat makers and music producers. Their mission: to make the dopest sounds possible. The sale...
SHOPPING
rekkerd.org

Halcyon Vol. 3 soundset for Serum by Aiyn Zahev Sounds

Resonance Sound has announced the release of Halcyon Vol. 3 for Serum, a collection of 101 fresh new patches for the Serum synthesizer by Aiyn Zahev Sounds. The addition of the the scream filter and sine-shaper to Serum allow Halcyon Vol.3 to be broader in scope than previous volumes. Distortion, when used carefully, can lead to rich and expressive sounds. The sine-shaper in particular, when combined with pre-filtering, yields an abundance of character. The 101 sounds here have been designed stand their ground in a busy mix, or provide a rich foundation in more minimal compositions.
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Glitchedtones releases Nightlight Synthwave sound pack (incl. Serum presets)

Glitchedtones has announced the release of its new sound pack Nightlight Synthwave, a collection of synth presets for Serum, loops, one shots and MIDI files geared towards ’80s inspired music production. Take a trip through the neon-soaked Synthwave genre with Nightlights where we explore a vision of the future from...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Artisan Audio releases Endless Skies – Cinematic Ambient sample pack

Loopmasters has released a new cinematic ambient sample pack by Artisan Audio. Endless Skies brings a collection of sounds that steers alone across dark, isolated space to the translucent cloud and atmospheric heavens. A thrum of an engine gives direction towards a decaying world. On the surface of lost civilisations,...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Sonic Zest releases Jurassic Glockenspiel sample library for Kontakt

Sonic Zest has announced the release of its new sample library Jurassic Glockenspiel, bringing the percussive and melodic sounds of ultrasoft cinematic steel pans. The instrument features multiple round robins and soft and medium mallets articulations. The Jurassic Glockenspiel is inspired by two John William’s compositions. The first is the...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy