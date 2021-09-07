Giveaway Contest: Win Steinberg’s Absolute 5 VST instrument collection!
It’s my birthday today, and to celebrate I thought it would be nice to give you the change to win Steinberg’s recently updated virtual instrument collection!. Joining HALion 6 and HALion Sonic 3, Retrologue 2, Padshop 2, Groove Agent 5, and many more, Absolute 5 now includes the Backbone drum re-synthesizer, Amped Elektra vintage electric piano, and Electric Bass, an instrument that combines samples and advanced physical modeling.rekkerd.org
Comments / 0