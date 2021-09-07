Giveaway Contest: Win Steinberg’s Absolute 5 VST instrument collection!

Resonance Sound has announced the release of Halcyon Vol. 3 for Serum, a collection of 101 fresh new patches for the Serum synthesizer by Aiyn Zahev Sounds. The addition of the the scream filter and sine-shaper to Serum allow Halcyon Vol.3 to be broader in scope than previous volumes. Distortion, when used carefully, can lead to rich and expressive sounds. The sine-shaper in particular, when combined with pre-filtering, yields an abundance of character. The 101 sounds here have been designed stand their ground in a busy mix, or provide a rich foundation in more minimal compositions.

