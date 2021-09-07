A 9/11 widow on 20th anniversary and life after the ‘forever nightmare’
Monica Iken-Murphy lost her 37-year-old husband, Michael Iken, a bond trader working in the World Trade Center, in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. In the years after the attacks, Iken-Murphy, now 51, became an activist to preserve the site to build a memorial. The Manhattanite is president of Iken Science Academy on the Upper East Side, the first known STEM school for kids under the age of 5, which she founded and named in Michael’s honor.talesbuzz.com
