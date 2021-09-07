A 9/11 widow on 20th anniversary and life after the ‘forever nightmare’

NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Cindy McGinty's grief was born on the morning of September 11, 2001, when two hijacked planes slammed into New York City's World Trade Center, killing her husband Mike McGinty. Mike was on the 99th floor of the North Tower when American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into floors 93-99. "People often say to me, 'Well, it's been 20 years.' But it never leaves you, it never leaves you," she said from her home in Bloomfield, Connecticut.

