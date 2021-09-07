Concordia set to co-host Blue-River Classic on Wednesday-Thursday
SEWARD, Neb. – The Concordia University Men’s Golf program is making final preparations to co-host the annual Blue River Classic. Concordia will host Wednesday’s round at Highlands Golf Course in Lincoln, Neb., while Doane will host Thursday’s round at Woodland Hills Golf Course in Eagle, Neb. The event will feature 106 golfers from 13 institutions. Head Coach Brett Muller will enter all 16 competitors on his roster into the field.www.cune.edu
Comments / 0