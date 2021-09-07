CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walter Z. Berger and S. Douglas Hutcheson Named Co-CEOs of Kymeta

“The board recognizes Walter’s outstanding contributions as COO and it is with great pleasure that we announce the added responsibilities of co-CEO where we can further accelerate the progress of Kymeta,” said S. Douglas Hutcheson, Executive Chairman and Co-CEO. “It has been a great pleasure to work with Walter again over the past nearly two and half years and we are excited to formalize the very effective working relationship between the two of us, the board, our customers, and the Kymeta team. This is another step forward for the great progress that Kymeta is building on behalf of our customers and shareholders. It is as a result of this great progress that I am pleased to collaborate with Walter in this exciting time period.”

