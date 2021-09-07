Public Invited to Join the Next NASA Virtual Getting to Know Goddard Session
NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center will host the latest Getting to Know Goddard session – "Space Weather" – on Thursday, September 9, 2021, from 1 to 2 p.m. EDT. One of the key components of space weather are the energetic particles – pieces of atoms that are traveling at nearly the speed of light. These particles can damage spacecraft and cause a radiation hazard to astronauts. This session will cover what we know about energetic particles, what we don't know and some plans for the future.www.spaceref.com
