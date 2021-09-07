Public Invited to Join the Next NASA Virtual Getting to Know Goddard Session

The Center for the Advancement of Science in Space (CASIS) and the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) today announced six awarded projects from a joint solicitation for research in the field of transport phenomena. The solicitation sought investigators interested in leveraging resources available through the International Space Station (ISS) U.S. National Laboratory for research in the areas of fluid dynamics, particulate and multiphase processes, thermal transport, nanoscale interactions, and combustion and fire systems. The NSF Directorate for Engineering invested $2.7 million in awards to the selected projects, and CASIS, manager of the ISS National Lab, will facilitate hardware implementation, in-orbit access, and astronaut crew time to support the investigations on the orbiting laboratory.

