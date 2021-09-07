CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Invited to Join the Next NASA Virtual Getting to Know Goddard Session

SpaceRef
 9 days ago

NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center will host the latest Getting to Know Goddard session – "Space Weather" – on Thursday, September 9, 2021, from 1 to 2 p.m. EDT. One of the key components of space weather are the energetic particles – pieces of atoms that are traveling at nearly the speed of light. These particles can damage spacecraft and cause a radiation hazard to astronauts. This session will cover what we know about energetic particles, what we don't know and some plans for the future.

www.spaceref.com

SpaceRef

American Public University System and Policy Studies Organization to Host Second Annual Space Education and Strategic Applications Conference on Septe

In an effort to bring together leaders, innovators, and decision-makers from all areas of the space community, American Public University System (APUS) and the Policy Studies Organization (PSO) are hosting the second annual Space Education and Strategic Applications (SESA) Conference on September 23 and September 24. The virtual event – titled “SESA: Focusing the Telescope” – features numerous keynote sessions, presentations, workshops, and roundtables focusing on the latest in space exploration, education, and entrepreneurship.
SpaceRef

NASA Smd ROSES-21 Amendment 36: E.8 Physical Sciences Informatics Final Text and Due Dates Released

The PSI system includes experimental data from the following research areas: 1) Biophysics, 2) Combustion Science, 3) Complex Fluids, 4) Fluid Physics, 5) Fundamental Physics, and 6) Materials Science. This E.8 Physical Sciences Informatics (PSI) program element solicits ground-based research in all these six research areas. The proposals must present a compelling case of how the experimental data from the PSI system (https://www.nasa.gov/PSI) will be used to promote the advancement of further research. Proposals must be responsive to the high-priority research areas identified in the 2011 Decadal Survey report "Recapturing a Future for Space Exploration: Life and Physical Sciences Research for a New Era".
SpaceRef

NASA Astrobiology: NOW Proposal Writing Workshop: Friday, Sep. 24th

The NASA Astrobiology Program invites you to a special proposal writing workshop from NOW, the research coordination network for ocean worlds. The workshop will take place on Friday, September 24th from 11-1PM Eastern time, and will feature presentations from NOW Program Managers followed by a Q&A session and discussion.
Houston Chronicle

NASA astronaut to spend a year in space

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei is extending his stay on the International Space Station. Vande Hei and Russian cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov had planned to fly home this fall, but NASA announced Tuesday that their trip would be extended to March 2022. It’s being lengthened so the Russian space agency Roscosmos...
SpaceRef

Space Channel Live Coverage of the SpaceX Inspiration4 Launch; SEPTEMBER 15 –STARTING AT 07:30 PM

Oin Space Channel today at 7:30 pm EDT for live launch coverage of SpaceX’s Inspiraton4, which will send the first-ever all-civilian crew on a three-day orbital mission 360 miles above the earth (100 miles above the International Space Station), the highest anyone has flown into space since the final space shuttle visit to the Hubble Space Telescope in 2009.
SpaceRef

Planet Expands Contract with NASA to Provide Data to All US Federal Civilian Agencies Researchers

Planet, a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced that the Company has been awarded another contract by NASA under their Commercial SmallSat Data Acquisition (CSDA) Program. This contract grants all U.S. Federal Civilian scientific researchers and National Science Foundation funded researchers, including contractors and grantees, access to Planet data until September 2022. Planet recently entered into a definitive merger agreement with dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ), a special purpose acquisition company, to become a publicly-traded company.
SpaceRef

Satellogic Joins The International Disasters Charter

Satellogic, a leader in sub-meter resolution satellite imagery collection, is now providing satellite imaging data from its constellation to the International Charter Space and Major Disastersfor use in monitoring and response activities. Satellogic provides images and full-motion video at no cost to the Charter’s Authorized Users to enable access to timely information for disaster events worldwide.
SpaceRef

Ballistic Air Guns and Mock Moon Rocks Aid in Search for Durable Space Fabrics

Engineers pummeled potential spacesuit materials with mock moon rocks made of basalt like these to see how the fabrics would hold up on the lunar surface. The surface of the Moon is a harsh environment with no air, low gravity, dust, and micrometeorites--tiny rocks or metal particles--flying faster than 22,000 mph.
Space.com

Why SpaceX's private Inspiration4 mission to Earth orbit is so important

I get butterflies before every major rocket launch, and the fluttering is going to be particularly intense on Wednesday night (Sept. 15). That's when SpaceX's private Inspiration4 mission is scheduled to lift off, sending four astronauts on a three-day orbital jaunt. Crewed missions are especially anxiety-inducing, given the intrinsic danger of spaceflight, but there are extra white-knuckle layers to this one.
Phys.org

NASA's Perseverance rover collects puzzle pieces of Mars' history

The rocks it has analyzed for sample collection are helping the team better understand a past marked by volcanic activity and water. NASA's Perseverance Mars rover successfully collected its first pair of rock samples, and scientists already are gaining new insights into the region. After collecting its first sample, named "Montdenier," Sept. 6, the team collected a second, "Montagnac," from the same rock Sept. 8.
SpaceRef

NASA Invites Media to View Lucy Spacecraft Before October Launch

Media are invited to view the Lucy spacecraft Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 1 p.m. EDT at the Astrotech Space Operationspayload processing facility in Titusville, Florida. Media will have an opportunity to photograph Lucy, the first spacecraft to study the Trojan asteroids, and interview project and program officials. Media interested in...
SpaceRef

Six Projects Selected by NSF and CASIS to Advance Transport Phenomena Through ISS National Lab Utilization

The Center for the Advancement of Science in Space (CASIS) and the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) today announced six awarded projects from a joint solicitation for research in the field of transport phenomena. The solicitation sought investigators interested in leveraging resources available through the International Space Station (ISS) U.S. National Laboratory for research in the areas of fluid dynamics, particulate and multiphase processes, thermal transport, nanoscale interactions, and combustion and fire systems. The NSF Directorate for Engineering invested $2.7 million in awards to the selected projects, and CASIS, manager of the ISS National Lab, will facilitate hardware implementation, in-orbit access, and astronaut crew time to support the investigations on the orbiting laboratory.
SpaceRef

MDA awarded contract for Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Martian Moons Exploration Mission

MDA Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the rapidly-expanding global space industry, today announced that it has been awarded the full contract from MELCO (Mitsubishi Electric Corporation) in Japan to provide a Laser Rangefinder (LRF) altimeter for the JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) MMX (Martian Moons eXploration) mission.
uaf.edu

Big space mystery gets big attention from UAF space physicist

Associate professor Hyunju Connor is looking forward to the launch of an Alliance Atlas V 401 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California later this month. She’s also looking forward to a rocket launch in 2023. And another in 2024. Connor is involved with a satellite component of each...
ComicBook

NASA's Latest Discovery Could Prove Life on Mars

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover has collected its first two samples from the Red Planet, and scientists are already suggesting it could be a positive sign to those hoping to find some form of alien life on the planet. The samples were collected between September 6th and 8th from the same rock on the surface of the planet.
SpaceRef

NASA JSC SpaceCast Weekly 10 September, 2021

SpaceCast Weekly is a NASA Television broadcast from the Johnson Space Center in Houston featuring stories about NASA's work in human spaceflight. They include the International Space Station and its crews and scientific research activities, and the development of Orion and the Space Launch System, the next generation American spacecraft being built to take humans farther into space than they've ever gone before.
