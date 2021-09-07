Return to action includes matchups with Benedictine, Southwestern

SEWARD, Neb. – After a rematch with Grand View University (Iowa) last week, the Concordia University Women’s Soccer team will see two more squads that it played during the 2021 spring semester. The Bulldogs are preparing to host Benedictine College (Kan.) on Wednesday before traveling to Winfield, Kan., on Saturday for a matchup with Southwestern College. Head Coach Thomas Goines’ squad has not been in action since the 3-0 loss at Grand View on Aug. 31.