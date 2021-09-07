CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seward, NE

Return to action includes matchups with Benedictine, Southwestern

cune.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEWARD, Neb. – After a rematch with Grand View University (Iowa) last week, the Concordia University Women’s Soccer team will see two more squads that it played during the 2021 spring semester. The Bulldogs are preparing to host Benedictine College (Kan.) on Wednesday before traveling to Winfield, Kan., on Saturday for a matchup with Southwestern College. Head Coach Thomas Goines’ squad has not been in action since the 3-0 loss at Grand View on Aug. 31.

www.cune.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

France calls killing of Islamic State leader big victory

PARIS (AP) — France killed the leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara because the group attacked French aid workers, African civilians and U.S. troops, French officials said Thursday, calling him “enemy No. 1” in protracted anti-terrorism efforts in the Sahel. French President Emmanuel Macron announced the death of...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Iowa State
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Seward, NE
Sports
City
Seward, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Benedictine University#Texas Wesleyan University#Benedictine College#Oklahoma City University#Grand View University#Southwestern College#Live Webcast Note#Hometown Ticketing#Tabor College#Bulldog#Naia#John Brown University#Southwestern Assemblies#Moundbuilders#Bellevue University#Gpac
The Hill

Biden says he has 'complete confidence' in Milley

President Biden on Wednesday said he has "great confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley to carry on as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a forthcoming book reported extraordinary measures Milley took at the end of the Trump administration to guard against a potential missile launch. Biden reaffirmed his...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy