SVP News List

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Silicon Valley Power (SVP) is one of nine publicly owned electric utilities and water agencies that took top honors in the 2021 CMUA Resource Efficiency & Community Service Awards for outstanding projects advancing best practices and innovative ideas in the water and power industry. SVP took first place among the large-size utilities in the Energy Programs category for its innovative Energy Efficiency Grant Program for Small Businesses. SVP committed $1 million in energy efficiency grants for small businesses impacted by the Covid-19 Pandemic.www.siliconvalleypower.com
